Prince William Reportedly Ignores Prince Harry’s Calls, Texts and Messages

Prince Harry has reportedly sent his estranged brother Prince William numerous calls, texts and messages, but to no avail.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to People for the publication's latest cover story, the Prince of Wales ignores his brother's attempts to reach out and establish some form of communication.

The rift between the two siblings is "very bad," the royal insider said, before claiming that though undeniably strained their relationship is not "irreparable."

Sources also told People that, like Prince William, King Charles also ignores Prince Harry's calls and text messages.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend close to the Duke of Sussex told the publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered, too."

Prince Harry and Prince William. (Image credit: Samir Hussein)

Additionally, according to source who spoke to People, the King is not responsive to Prince Harry's multiple requests for help in regards to the security of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told the publication. Another source adds that the Duke of Sussex is "determined to protect his own family at all costs."

According to other sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle wishes that Prince Harry would "let go" of security lawsuits that have arguably only added to the overall tension and rift between senior members of the royal family.

"She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t," a former employee of the couple's Archewell Foundation told People in an exclusive interview for this publication's most recent cover story.

"She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this," the insider added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, some of Princess Diana 's personal letters, which discuss her two sons, were sold at auction . The letters detailed just how close the two brothers once were.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards spoke to The Sun about Diana's description of her son's close bond, as well as what she may have thought about their now-estranged relationship if she were still alive today.

"They were very close," Edwards told the publication. "I mean, they did everything together. They were just inseparable. It's no longer like that, I'm afraid."