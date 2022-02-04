Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Spending a Lot of Time Near the Middletons in the Countryside, Source Says
They're loving being out of the city.
The Cambridges are technically based out of Kensington Palace in London, but they have done a lot of moving around lately—as well as sparking many rumors that they are permanently moving to various places around the U.K.
They spent England's third lockdown in their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall, and have been said to be considering a move to Windsor, which is more practical when they need to get to London—as well as being close to the Queen's principal residence.
Windsor is in the county of Berkshire, where Kate Middleton grew up with her family. The family of five has apparently been spending a lot more time there recently, and they're totally loving it.
"It’s where Kate was raised and the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go to visit which is a lot more often than people realize," a source told Us Weekly.
"The country life suits them so much better in terms of the pace and environment, plus it’s not too far from London when they need to commute."
This out-of-the-city lifestyle seems pretty fitting, considering a source previously told Fabulous, "All Catherine ever wanted was a house in the countryside, loads of kids, dogs and an AGA. She wasn’t interested in having a big job or becoming famous."
That's exactly what Berkshire is giving her and her family these days: Apparently, they are able to keep a pretty low profile there. They regularly hit up "village pubs for Sunday roasts" and "a church they’re very familiar with," Us Weekly's source adds.
"The plan is to spend plenty more time with the Middletons in [Bucklebury], which won’t be far from the new residence William and Kate have earmarked as their new primary residence," the insider concludes. "The whole family is extremely excited and can’t wait." Well, if they're excited, so am I!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Says Doing the "Inner Work" Is The "Most Fulfilling Work—Apart From Being a Dad"
He and Serena Williams shared their thoughts on mental fitness.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Olivia Palermo's Shaggy Coat and Matching Bag Are Winter OOTD Perfection
Did we mention her sweater is from Zara?
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Magnetic Lashes for Bambi Eyes
Allow us to try to convince you to give up your messy lash glue for good.
By Hana Hong
-
Prince Harry Says Doing the "Inner Work" Is The "Most Fulfilling Work—Apart From Being a Dad"
He and Serena Williams shared their thoughts on mental fitness.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Athletic Skills Again as She Joins the England Rugby Team for Training
She even joined a scrum.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Organized a Special Zoom Call" for Archie, Lili and the Cambridge Kids, Source Says
He wants the cousins to have a relationship.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Carole Middleton Shared a Photo of Kate Middleton and Her Siblings as Kids
It was also posted a day too early and deleted. Oops.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. Security Could Cost Them a Whole Lot If They End Up Paying for It All
That's one expensive family gathering they got there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expressed "Concerns" to Spotify Over Joe Rogan COVID Misinformation Controversy
The couple has a multi-million deal with the streaming platform.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Says He and Kate Middleton Have to "Watch" Their Kids' Screen Time
Prince George is particularly into gaming.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What the Royals' Drink Orders Say About Them, According to a Behavioral Expert
Can you guess who's all about the green juice?
By Iris Goldsztajn