Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Spending a Lot of Time Near the Middletons in the Countryside, Source Says

The Cambridges are technically based out of Kensington Palace in London, but they have done a lot of moving around lately—as well as sparking many rumors that they are permanently moving to various places around the U.K.

They spent England's third lockdown in their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall, and have been said to be considering a move to Windsor, which is more practical when they need to get to London—as well as being close to the Queen's principal residence.

Windsor is in the county of Berkshire, where Kate Middleton grew up with her family. The family of five has apparently been spending a lot more time there recently, and they're totally loving it.

"It’s where Kate was raised and the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go to visit which is a lot more often than people realize," a source told Us Weekly.

"The country life suits them so much better in terms of the pace and environment, plus it’s not too far from London when they need to commute."

This out-of-the-city lifestyle seems pretty fitting, considering a source previously told Fabulous, "All Catherine ever wanted was a house in the countryside, loads of kids, dogs and an AGA. She wasn’t interested in having a big job or becoming famous."

That's exactly what Berkshire is giving her and her family these days: Apparently, they are able to keep a pretty low profile there. They regularly hit up "village pubs for Sunday roasts" and "a church they’re very familiar with," Us Weekly's source adds.

"The plan is to spend plenty more time with the Middletons in [Bucklebury], which won’t be far from the new residence William and Kate have earmarked as their new primary residence," the insider concludes. "The whole family is extremely excited and can’t wait." Well, if they're excited, so am I!