Royal Fans Are Swooning Over a Resurfaced Video of Prince William's Romantic Gesture Towards Kate

Prince William and Princess Kate seem to have a lovely relationship, as evidenced by their public interactions and, to an admittedly much lesser extent, their astrological compatibility.
Now, we have new evidence to add to the stack that the Prince and Princess of Wales are really thoughtful towards each other.
In a TikTok video resurfaced by a Kate fan account, we see a short but lovely moment between the royal spouses.
The video, which was taken on Commonwealth Day in March 2022, shows an aide proffering an umbrella to the then-Duchess of Cambridge to ward off the very English drizzle. Kate politely turns down the umbrella, presumably because her hands are full, or because the logistics of carrying it would be too difficult.
After that, William swoops in, asks the retreating aide for the umbrella, and holds it over his wife's head so that she can stay dry while also not fighting with "a circular canopy of cloth on a folding metal frame," as I'm told is how one might define "umbrella."
Royal fans were delighted by these "absolute scenes," as Gen-Z would say, with the poster captioning the video, "umbrella pls for my queen"
A commenter wrote, "and people say it's not love?"
Someone else said, "They love each other Thats the truth & reality. be happy for them."
Another person quipped, "William be like 'yeah, sorry. She wants me'"
And yet another royal fan chimed in, "her hands were occupied, how thoughtful of William!"
@l0velycatherine (opens in new tab) ♬ Woo sped up - audios4edits (opens in new tab)
Romance is not dead, I think is what we're all saying here. Thank you for listening!
