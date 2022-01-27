Prince William Likely Wants to "Stay Neutral" Ahead of Prince Harry's Book Release, Against Prince Charles' Wishes, Source Says

It's been a while since a book release caused this much drama.

So far, Prince Harry's impending memoir release has reportedly caused royals to "quake in their boots," has attracted criticism for its proximity to the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, and is rumored to have the potential to cause Prince William to suffer significantly. Oof.

The Royal Family may be silent about their enfant terrible's scribblings publicly, but in private it sounds like they are working around the clock to keep it from being too damaging both to their emotions and to their public image.

Prince Charles is apparently scared that the book will amount to an "excoriating takedown" of Camilla Parker-Bowles, because of the affair she and Prince Charles had while he was still married to Harry's mom Princess Diana.

After doing his best to patch things up with his youngest son via a metaphorical pat-on-the-back in a recent Newsweek essay, Charles is reportedly trying his luck with his eldest, Prince William.

"Charles has shared his concerns with William, and is keen he somehow goes on the record and sticks up for Camilla, should the book attack her," a source told The Sun.

"But as much as William loves his father, he’s unlikely to want to get involved. In all likelihood he will try and stay neutral."

From an outside perspective, this certainly seems like the right course of action for the Duke of Cambridge, whose formerly tight-knit relationship with his younger brother has suffered a lot from the Sussexes' departure from the U.K. and royal life. Speaking out in opposition to Harry could only further damage their relationship.

Although there have been some reports of reconciliation efforts, things have continued to be pretty frosty between the two brothers. Here's to hoping they're able to repair their bond sooner rather than later.