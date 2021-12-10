Prince Harry's Memoir Is Making the Royals "Quake in Their Boots," Royal Author Says
Oh no.
Ah, Prince Harry's memoir. It seems few announcements could have caused more upheaval among royals, their friends and their fans than the duke's upcoming tell-all.
Now, royal author Christopher Andersen is claiming that the royal family is grappling with whether or not to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Queen's Jubilee in June 2022—just months before the book is set to be published. The thing is, the book is already making a lot of noise before anyone has even read it, and nobody knows just how damning it might prove to various member of the royal family.
"I would imagine they are quaking in their boots, I know they are," Andersen said (via Newsweek). "The potential for calamity with the publication of that book is immense."
He continued, "The Queen is 95 and has health issues. Charles has plans for the streamlined slimmed down monarchy.
"The queen, with Philip gone, and the pandemic raging on and her reign coming to a close, inevitably, she needed all hands on deck and everyone in their places on that balcony and instead you've got chaos.
"And so I can see more chaos on the horizon and more hurt feelings. Meghan will come and she will bring Archie and Lili."
It's possible that Prince Charles will play a significant role in the final decision, and he can count on Prince William's support, Andersen claimed. "William is completely loyal to his father," he said. "Any perceived slight to his father, even from his own brother is something he inevitably will respond to. I can't imagine that he won't tell his own story at some point."
Royal expert Andrew Morton also previously claimed that the memoir is likely to be highly critical of the Prince of Wales. "If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under," Morton said. "I think we’re going to see Charles once more in the firing line."
That said, a royal insider has said that Princes Charles and Harry may be speaking again these days. "It appears that Prince Charles and Prince Harry may be opening the lines of communication," Christina Garibaldi said on the Royally Us podcast, having gleaned her intel from an insider (via Express). However, they still have "a lot of issues to work through," she explained.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
