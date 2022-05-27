Princess Beatrice Stunned in Alice + Olivia at the Brand's New Store Opening in London

Right this way to shop her outfit!

alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet Dinner Celebrating New Bruton Street Store In London
(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Princess Beatrice has been on a roll this week with her fashion choices.

She began by rocking a floral Reformation dress at the Chelsea Flower Show, then infused a modern vibe into the latest royal garden party, and finally attended the long-awaited opening for Alice + Olivia's first standalone store in the U.K., on London's Bruton Street.

For the occasion, the princess chose two beautiful coordinated Alice + Olivia pieces that are actually totally wearable for non-royals like us, and are available to shop online right now!

Beatrice wore a Chanel-like cropped chain trim jacket in white tweed, and a matching mini dress with a collar.

She paired the look with her trusty royal blue heels by Kurt Geiger and a black clutch by Fiona Kotur, according to Instagram fan account @yorksisterscloset.

alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet Dinner Celebrating New Bruton Street Store In London

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)

At the fashion event, Bea hung out with none other than Sporty Spice Melanie C, dazzling in a cutout bright green dress.

alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet Dinner Celebrating New Bruton Street Store In London

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)

She also posed with Stacey Bendet, the creator of Alice + Olivia herself, looking more princess-like than the princess in a froofy bright pink gown and a tiara-like sparkly headband. 

alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet Dinner Celebrating New Bruton Street Store In London

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)

It's unclear whether this new Alice + Olivia location is now open to the public, but London-based fashion mavens will be flocking to it when/if it is. Though this is the first U.K. branch for the label, they have 25 U.S. locations, according to Yahoo! News.

Shop Princess Beatrice's Alice + Olivia look below:

(opens in new tab)

Alice + Olivia Zeta Cropped Chain Trim Jacket

(opens in new tab)

Alice + Olivia Ellis Chain Detail Sleeveless Tweed Dress

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.