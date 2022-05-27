Princess Beatrice Stunned in Alice + Olivia at the Brand's New Store Opening in London

Princess Beatrice has been on a roll this week with her fashion choices.

She began by rocking a floral Reformation dress at the Chelsea Flower Show, then infused a modern vibe into the latest royal garden party, and finally attended the long-awaited opening for Alice + Olivia's first standalone store in the U.K., on London's Bruton Street.

For the occasion, the princess chose two beautiful coordinated Alice + Olivia pieces that are actually totally wearable for non-royals like us, and are available to shop online right now!

Beatrice wore a Chanel-like cropped chain trim jacket in white tweed, and a matching mini dress with a collar.

She paired the look with her trusty royal blue heels by Kurt Geiger and a black clutch by Fiona Kotur, according to Instagram fan account @yorksisterscloset.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)

At the fashion event, Bea hung out with none other than Sporty Spice Melanie C, dazzling in a cutout bright green dress.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)

She also posed with Stacey Bendet, the creator of Alice + Olivia herself, looking more princess-like than the princess in a froofy bright pink gown and a tiara-like sparkly headband.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)

It's unclear whether this new Alice + Olivia location is now open to the public, but London-based fashion mavens will be flocking to it when/if it is. Though this is the first U.K. branch for the label, they have 25 U.S. locations, according to Yahoo! News.

Shop Princess Beatrice's Alice + Olivia look below: