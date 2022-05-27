Princess Beatrice Stunned in Alice + Olivia at the Brand's New Store Opening in London
Right this way to shop her outfit!
Princess Beatrice has been on a roll this week with her fashion choices.
She began by rocking a floral Reformation dress at the Chelsea Flower Show, then infused a modern vibe into the latest royal garden party, and finally attended the long-awaited opening for Alice + Olivia's first standalone store in the U.K., on London's Bruton Street.
For the occasion, the princess chose two beautiful coordinated Alice + Olivia pieces that are actually totally wearable for non-royals like us, and are available to shop online right now!
Beatrice wore a Chanel-like cropped chain trim jacket in white tweed, and a matching mini dress with a collar.
She paired the look with her trusty royal blue heels by Kurt Geiger and a black clutch by Fiona Kotur, according to Instagram fan account @yorksisterscloset.
At the fashion event, Bea hung out with none other than Sporty Spice Melanie C, dazzling in a cutout bright green dress.
She also posed with Stacey Bendet, the creator of Alice + Olivia herself, looking more princess-like than the princess in a froofy bright pink gown and a tiara-like sparkly headband.
It's unclear whether this new Alice + Olivia location is now open to the public, but London-based fashion mavens will be flocking to it when/if it is. Though this is the first U.K. branch for the label, they have 25 U.S. locations, according to Yahoo! News.
Shop Princess Beatrice's Alice + Olivia look below:
Alice + Olivia Zeta Cropped Chain Trim Jacket
Alice + Olivia Ellis Chain Detail Sleeveless Tweed Dress
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Miles Teller "Got Lost" in Prince William's Eyes, Jon Hamm Says
HAHAHAHA
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Pressured Kendall Jenner to Freeze Her Eggs at 26 on 'The Kardashians,' and People Are Not Impressed
Kendall isn't ready, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Traveled to Uvalde to Lay Flowers at School Shooting Memorial
She also donated food for blood donors.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miles Teller "Got Lost" in Prince William's Eyes, Jon Hamm Says
HAHAHAHA
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Traveled to Uvalde to Lay Flowers at School Shooting Memorial
She also donated food for blood donors.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen "Nurtures" the Cambridges' Relationship to Avoid the "Mistake" of Charles and Diana's Marriage: Royal Expert
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlene of Monaco Opened Up About Dealing With Hurtful Rumors as She Returns to Public Life
The princess had been dealing with health issues since May 2021.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Serves Big 'Bridgerton' Vibes at the Latest Royal Garden Party
The only difference is the waistline, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why the Royals Have to Adhere to Strict Dining Rules, According to an Etiquette Expert
Imagine the infamy of sticking your pinky out when drinking tea, LOL.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Just Got Married, Reportedly
She and Sam Cutmore-Scott share baby son Leo.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is Worried About Archie and Lili Experiencing the "Online Harm" That Is Currently "Normalized"
He says the internet needs to change dramatically.
By Iris Goldsztajn