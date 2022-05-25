Princess Beatrice's Reformation Dress From the Chelsea Flower Show Is Still Available

Although Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are often the figures we turn to for royal style inspo, you shouldn't underestimate the York sisters' ability to give us serious outfit envy.

(Image credit: Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty)

The eldest, Princess Beatrice, just stepped out at London's Chelsea Flower Show (a favorite event of the royals') with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wearing the sundress of your dreams.

(Image credit: Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty)

The royal opted for an ankle-length white and blue floral dress by sustainable label Reformation for the occasion. It featured three quarter-length puffy sleeves, a cinched waist, and an elegant slit on one side of the skirt.

The best part? Bea's off-the-rack pick is still available to buy online directly from the brand—or check out some similar models for all your hot girl summer needs.

Beatrice paired the summery number with black strappy shoes and a small black basket bag. A whole look.

Also present at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show—an annual floral bonanza with creative garden showcases—were Her Majesty the Queen herself, dazzling in a Barbie pink, floral dress and pearls...

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Grover / Getty)

...the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who opted for a simple white dress...

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

...Princess Alexandra, in a more muted shade of pink...

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

...and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

A right royal affair.