Princess Charlotte's Christmas Look Featured One Of 2023's Biggest Trends

Princess Charlotte's impact on fashion is so great, it has made her slightly wealthier than her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. Much like her mom, Princess Catherine, when she wears something, people flock to buy it.

So it's really not all that surprising that her Christmas look included one of 2023's biggest trends.

The entire royal family stepped out for the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk on Monday. Kate looked royal in a royal blue coat. In fact, her ensemble was blue entirely -- from her fascinator to her boots. Prince William and George wore matching blue suits, while Louis looked adorable in a pair of green and blue tartan pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte deviated slightly from the rest of the family in a green coat. But it's her hair, two braids tied together with a little black bow, that is giving us a major fashion flashback.

You might remember the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Karlie Kloss and Billie Eilish all sporting the same accessory on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. It was deemed one of the biggest trends of the night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte has been wearing hair bows since she was a baby, and we're pretty sure the royal family did not look to the red carpet for Christmas fashion inspo. But hey! You never know. In any event, it's a far cry from their photoshop fail Christmas card, which left Louis missing a finger.

Now, if you need me, I'll be stocking up on black hair bows.