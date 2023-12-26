Princess Charlotte's Christmas Look Featured One Of 2023's Biggest Trends

Princess Charlotte's impact on fashion is so great, it has made her slightly wealthier than her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. Much like her mom, Princess Catherine, when she wears something, people flock to buy it.
So it's really not all that surprising that her Christmas look included one of 2023's biggest trends.
The entire royal family stepped out for the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk on Monday. Kate looked royal in a royal blue coat. In fact, her ensemble was blue entirely -- from her fascinator to her boots. Prince William and George wore matching blue suits, while Louis looked adorable in a pair of green and blue tartan pants.
Charlotte deviated slightly from the rest of the family in a green coat. But it's her hair, two braids tied together with a little black bow, that is giving us a major fashion flashback.
You might remember the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Karlie Kloss and Billie Eilish all sporting the same accessory on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. It was deemed one of the biggest trends of the night.
Charlotte has been wearing hair bows since she was a baby, and we're pretty sure the royal family did not look to the red carpet for Christmas fashion inspo. But hey! You never know. In any event, it's a far cry from their photoshop fail Christmas card, which left Louis missing a finger.
Now, if you need me, I'll be stocking up on black hair bows.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
Taylor Swift Brings Santa to Cheer on Travis Kelce
Santa?! She knows him!
By Alicia Lutes
-
Paris Hilton Took Her Son Phoenix to Disneyland for Christmas
Nicky Hilton and her daughters were there, too.
By Meghan De Maria
-
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Recall MTV Meet Cute with Drew Barrymore
I swear this romcom was written in the stars!
By Alicia Lutes
-
Princess Charlotte Once Received a $45,000 Gift That She Probably Never Even Saw
Meanwhile, King Charles’ similar gift that he bought for his granddaughter cost a cool $31.89.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Charlotte Is Wealthier Than Both Prince George and Prince Louis, New Study Reports
She has her mother, the Princess of Wales, to thank.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Doting Big Sister Princess Charlotte Is “Super Protective of Her Little Brother” Prince Louis
Personally, one would not advise messing with Charlotte.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There’s Something Missing from the Wales Family Christmas Card—and It’s, Casually, a Body Part
You’ll never be able to unsee it.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Reportedly Love This Surprising Musician
I need these kids' playlist in my life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ Christmas Gifts Aren’t As Extravagant As You May Think
It’s all in an attempt to “keep them grounded,” a royal expert said.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte "Will Attend Boarding School Together," Claims Royal Source
I'll personally be waiting for an official announcement, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte is Likely to Receive a Prestigious Title—But It Won’t Be for a Long Time
It could be 20 years or more before it’s hers.
By Rachel Burchfield