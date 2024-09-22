Princess Kate Attends Church in First Public Appearance Since Completing Cancer Treatment
The Princess of Wales was joined by her husband Prince William and in-laws King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Princess Kate is stepping out in the public spotlight for the first time since announcing she has completed her chemotherapy treatments for an unspecified type of cancer.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Princess of Wales attended church service at Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and alongside her husband Prince William, as well as her in-laws King Charles and Queen Camilla.
In photos obtained and published by The Sun, Kate Middleton could be seen smiling briefly as she sat next to her husband in the passenger seat of their vehicle. The royal was wearing an outfit strikingly similar to church-going outfits she has worn in the past, including a trip to the same church the royal made last month.
For example, Middleton's most recent Sunday morning outfit included what appeared to be the same dark brown hat from Hicks & Brown featuring a feather embellishment (she wore the same hat last year when attending a service at the same church).
The rare public appearance comes in the wake of the Princess of Wales' touching social media video announcing that she has officially completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. (The monarchy has yet to announce what type of cancer Princess Kate was diagnosed with earlier this year. The monarchy has not announced what cancer King Charles is still battling, either.)
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the royal announced. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.
The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Recently, Kate Middleton attended her first work meeting for the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, according to GB News reporter Cameron Walker who posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.
It was the first meeting attended by the Princess of Wales since starting chemotherapy this spring.
