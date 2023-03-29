Princess Kate Is "Pushing the Boundaries" of Royal Protocol With Her Latest Campaign, Commentator Says

Princess Kate launched a new campaign called Shaping Us a few weeks ago.

This campaign is part of her wider work around early childhood welfare, and "is all about the societal impact we can have to transform lives for generations to come," as the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on Instagram.

Kate's latest initiative as part of the campaign was to head to the City of London to launch a Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, which included leaders from a range of hugely influential companies such as IKEA, LEGO, and Deloitte.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood wrote the following on Instagram about the meeting: "Our Business Taskforce came together yesterday to discuss how, by investing in early childhood, they can help create the societal change needed to transform lives for generations to come. As the saying goes, it really does take a village."

For the hosts of the Royally Obsessed podcast, Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito, this move was a bold one within the confines of royal protocol.

"I think this is kind of incredible," Fiorito said (via Express).

"This really feels like she's involving people that can get things done and talk about the future of their workforce, about childcare, about parental leave, about all these things that are so important."

There's a parallel here between Kate's work on early childhood and Meghan Markle's campaign for better childcare, with the difference being that Kate has to be much more careful as a senior royal not to veer into dangerous—political—territory.

Bowie said, "It is a complex area to tackle and she can't really affect too much policy change. It can't get too political. But I think that this feels very tactical and it felt a step in the right direction."

Then, there's the danger from the opposite perspective, i.e. the question of whether Kate can have any sort of substantial impact while avoiding taking any controversial stances.

Fiorito said, "Within the framework of being a royal, I think the criticism is, 'how much can she actually accomplish until she pushes the boundaries?'

"But this feels like she is pushing the boundaries and stepping out of her lane to bring CEOs, C-suite executives into the equation of Shaping Us."

Good for her!!!