Princess Kate Gave a Masterclass in Business-Casual Dressing in Latest Royal Appearance

I will get bullied for making this comparison, but just like Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Princess Kate knows the power of a tailored blazer when it comes to looking the part at work.
On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales showed up at the NatWest headquarters in the City of London (that's the financial district, FYI) to host the first meeting of a Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. Childhood welfare is one of the princess' dearest causes, and this is her clever way to get businesses involved in it.
Anyway, since this was decidedly a business business meeting, the royal broke out one of her fave blazer styles, a cream number by Alexander McQueen.
The royal paired the jacket with a simple round-neck white shirt, black tailored pants, a black belt with a metallic buckle, and her usual black suede pointy heeled pumps. She accessorized with a pair of sweet hoop earrings, and wore her hair down, side-parted and lightly waved.
The look is a great one, because it's royal-appropriate while also being perfectly replicable (although I could make do with a Zara dupe (opens in new tab)—but then again, so can Kate).
The meeting went pretty well by the looks of things. Posting about it on Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, "#ShapingUs is all about the societal impact we can have to transform lives for generations to come.
"Today we launched the Business Taskforce for @earlychildhood in the City of London, the next chapter in our #ShapingUs journey.
"By investing in early childhood, with a specific focus on social and emotional development, businesses will benefit in the future."
All sounds great to me!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
People Are Concerned About Pedro Pascal's Nightmarish Starbucks Order
Pedro, are you OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's Daughters "Were at Each Other's Throats" All the Time in Preschool, Apparently
But they're besties now.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Confused About the Grisha Magic in 'Shadow and Bone'? We've Got You
From amplifiers and merzos to what happened to Alina's powers.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Princess Kate Recycled a Stunning Festive Gown to Tease Her Christmas Carol Concert
No notes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's Bridal State Dinner Dress Is Available to Buy, Just So You Know
In case you want your own royal wedding...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Went Full Fairytale Princess in a Tiara and Bedazzled Gown for King Charles' First State Banquet
Just picking my jaw up off the floor.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's New Favorite Designer Revealed That There's Always a Daring Detail in Her Pieces
Ooh la la!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Wore Another Dress by Royal Favorite Designer Emilia Wickstead for Prince William's Polo Match
The duchess absolutely loves the designer.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Beatrice's Glastonbury Festival Look Is a Lesson in Casual Summer Dressing
You can shop her affordable pieces, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Beatrice's Reformation Dress From the Chelsea Flower Show Is Still Available
Enter: the sundress of your dreams.
By Iris Goldsztajn