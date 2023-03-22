Princess Kate Gave a Masterclass in Business-Casual Dressing in Latest Royal Appearance

I will get bullied for making this comparison, but just like Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Princess Kate knows the power of a tailored blazer when it comes to looking the part at work.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales showed up at the NatWest headquarters in the City of London (that's the financial district, FYI) to host the first meeting of a Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. Childhood welfare is one of the princess' dearest causes, and this is her clever way to get businesses involved in it.

Anyway, since this was decidedly a business business meeting, the royal broke out one of her fave blazer styles, a cream number by Alexander McQueen.

The royal paired the jacket with a simple round-neck white shirt, black tailored pants, a black belt with a metallic buckle, and her usual black suede pointy heeled pumps. She accessorized with a pair of sweet hoop earrings, and wore her hair down, side-parted and lightly waved.

The look is a great one, because it's royal-appropriate while also being perfectly replicable (although I could make do with a Zara dupe (opens in new tab)—but then again, so can Kate).

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Leal / Getty)

The meeting went pretty well by the looks of things. Posting about it on Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, "#ShapingUs is all about the societal impact we can have to transform lives for generations to come.

"Today we launched the Business Taskforce for @earlychildhood in the City of London, the next chapter in our #ShapingUs journey.

"By investing in early childhood, with a specific focus on social and emotional development, businesses will benefit in the future."

All sounds great to me!