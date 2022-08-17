Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Are Teaming Up for Charity

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer have just announced a joint project for charity.
The Duchess of Cambridge and the tennis champion will be raising money for disadvantaged children, by donating all the proceeds from tickets to the Laver Cup Open Practice Day event in London on Sept. 22, Hello! reports.
The money will benefit Action for Children and the LTA Tennis Foundation, both of which are patronages of the duchess'. Action for Children works to provide practical and emotional care to children in need, while the LTA Tennis Foundation funds projects to increase the accessibility of the sport.
The Open Practice Day will feature Federer and his fellow tennis stars practicing on the court ahead of the actual competition.
Middleton and Federer's friendship goes back a while, with the royal presenting him with a runners-up trophy at Wimbledon in 2019.
The duchess is both an avid tennis fan, often spotted in the stands at Wimbledon, and a keen player. In fact, she's so confident in her sporting abilities that she once challenged champion Emma Raducanu on the court.
Her children apparently take after her as well, with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte reported to have taken tennis lessons. George has also previously had private lessons with none other than—you guessed it—Roger Federer.
The eldest Cambridge child was allowed to attend Wimbledon for the first time this year, to his great delight. There, he even got to hold Novak Djokovic's trophy for a while.
This was the same trophy that his mother had presented to the champion just moments before, after Djokovic took the victory against contender Nick Kyrgios.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton's New Favorite Designer Revealed That There's Always a Daring Detail in Her Pieces
Ooh la la!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Are Set to Join the Queen at Balmoral as The Sussexes Are Not Expected as Guests, According to Reports
It's the last leg of their family summer vacation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Very Best '80s Movies
An official ranking of the decade's standout films.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The Cambridges Are Set to Join the Queen at Balmoral as The Sussexes Are Not Expected as Guests, According to Reports
It's the last leg of their family summer vacation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Appeared Anxious at the Jubilee, So What Will His and Meghan Markle's Upcoming U.K. Visit Look Like? A Body Language Expert Weighs In
Their returns to the U.K. are always fraught these days.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram
Her caption is amazing, as per.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Return to the U.K. in September for the First Time Since the Queen's Jubilee
They're visiting charities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Won't Have a Live-In Nanny for the First Time in Their Lives as They Move to Windsor
It will definitely be a change.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Could Stop Being Working Royals Under King Charles, A Royal Expert Has Claimed
There's a "question mark" there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Was "Set Up" for "Suffering" as Part of the Royal Family, Actress Denée Benton Says
Being a person of color in that environment can't have been easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Will Miss the U.K. More and More" With Time, Royal Expert Projects
Richard Palmer thinks the royal doesn't look that happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn