Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Are Teaming Up for Charity

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer have just announced a joint project for charity.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the tennis champion will be raising money for disadvantaged children, by donating all the proceeds from tickets to the Laver Cup Open Practice Day event in London on Sept. 22, Hello! reports.

The money will benefit Action for Children and the LTA Tennis Foundation, both of which are patronages of the duchess'. Action for Children works to provide practical and emotional care to children in need, while the LTA Tennis Foundation funds projects to increase the accessibility of the sport.

The Open Practice Day will feature Federer and his fellow tennis stars practicing on the court ahead of the actual competition.

Middleton and Federer's friendship goes back a while, with the royal presenting him with a runners-up trophy at Wimbledon in 2019.

The duchess is both an avid tennis fan, often spotted in the stands at Wimbledon, and a keen player. In fact, she's so confident in her sporting abilities that she once challenged champion Emma Raducanu on the court.

Her children apparently take after her as well, with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte reported to have taken tennis lessons. George has also previously had private lessons with none other than—you guessed it—Roger Federer.

The eldest Cambridge child was allowed to attend Wimbledon for the first time this year, to his great delight. There, he even got to hold Novak Djokovic's trophy for a while.

This was the same trophy that his mother had presented to the champion just moments before, after Djokovic took the victory against contender Nick Kyrgios.