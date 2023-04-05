Princess Kate May Not Get a Tiara Moment at the Coronation, Expert Claims

Princess Kate will appear at King Charles III's coronation as Princess of Wales, and as the next in line for Queen Consort. Needless to say, she'll be one of the most important people there.
But where basically all women wore tiaras at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, one jewelry expert believes Kate might not wear one on May 6.
"Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen's coronation in 1953, as well as lots of aristocratic women, but times have certainly changed in 70 years," Lauren Kiehna told People.
"I'm certainly hoping we'll see coronation tiaras, but it's possible that Charles is following the example of some of his European counterparts, like the King of the Netherlands, and setting a daytime formal dress code for the event.
"That would mean that we could still see some grand jewels, like necklaces, brooches and earrings but no tiaras. I'll be sad if that's true but it may just be another part of the 'de-formalizing' of the British royal world that has taken place over the last several decades."
My unprofessional prediction is that Kate will in fact wear a tiara, as she has twice since Charles became King: at a Reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in December, and at a State Banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa in November.
Meanwhile, news has just been confirmed that Kate and Prince William's eldest son Prince George, 9, will play a key role in his grandfather's coronation, as one of his four Pages of Honour.
