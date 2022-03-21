Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrated Their First Holi as New Parents

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi on March 18, and the Festival of Colors was true to its name.

The celeb couple brought together plenty of their friends and family to share in their joy and smear one another in multicolored powders.

Chopra posted a series of videos and photos from the day on Instagram. "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing," she wrote. "Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours"

In a second post, Chopra shared a picture of herelf grinning from ear to ear, one of her husband looking very focused, and one of the two of them air kissing on the mouth while covered in colors. "Do me a favor.. let’s play holi. Sorry. Had to! #holihai," she captioned it.

The celebration marked the couple's first holi as parents. The actress and the musician welcomed their first daughter via surrogate in January.

A few days later, a source told People that the two couldn't be happier to start life as a family of three."They both are truly eager to be parents," the insider said. "They are beyond excited."

Another source chimed in, "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted. Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."