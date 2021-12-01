Priyanka Chopra Says She and Nick Jonas "Prioritize Each Other" Despite Sometimes Being Long-Distance

Spouses Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have had a difficult year of being a long-distance couple as the actress was filming in London. ("But you're in... London... and I break down, 'cause it's not fair that you're not around...")

"This year has been really tough," Chopra said on the Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast (via Entertainment Tonight). "It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family. I was just alone."

Chopra and Jonas were able to see each other, but they had to obey tough quarantine rules in order to make it work. "It was tricky but we managed," she explained.

But despite the distance, it sounds like the two of them have an incredibly strong bond, and are extremely supportive of each other. "We talk all the time," Chopra said. "We know each other's hearts. We prioritize each other in everything that we do.

"We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets. We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other's champions. But those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time."

Their marriage is super important to both of them, and they make sure to keep their flame alive despite the challenges. "It's very important to keep a check on the other person's heart, and how they're feeling, and prioritizing that," Chopra said. "I have to say, my husband's amazing at doing that. Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even like a day, just to have dinner with me and fly back."

Chopra and Jonas are in London at the moment, but are usually based in Los Angeles.