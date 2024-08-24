Queen Camilla Makes Unusual Late-August Public Appearance

Even though summer is coming to an end and the monarchy is preparing to ramp-up their royal duties, Queen Camilla made an unceremonious late-August public appearance to take in some horse races.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the Queen visited the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse in York, England, in honor of the Bustardthorpe Development complex opening.

As the patron of the York Racecourse, the reason for the visit was not unusual, but the timing was a bit eyebrow-raising as it is reportedly not common for a senior member of the royal family to make public-facing appearances later in the summer.

As People reports, Queen Elizabeth "traditionally cleared that period on her calendar for summer respites at Balmoral Castle in Scotland."

According to the publication, Queen Camilla "cut a ribbon to officially open the new Bustardthorpe Development" during her visit.

While Queen Camilla's public outing was somewhat unusual, it also marks the monarchy's return to a more demanding schedule now that the summer is coming to an end.

In a similar move, King Charles made another unceremonious late-August visit, and for a very important, somber reason—the monarch visited a memorial dedicated to the three young children who were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

During the visit, King Charles met with the families and some of the children who were at the event when the attack happened, as well as community members who spoke to how the town of Southport, England was impacted.

In addition to the King and Queen's public outings, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William will return to a full schedule of royal duties, starting with a public visit to the Homelessness: Reframed exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

The visit is scheduled to take place on Sept. 5, and with the aim of drawing attention to the display, which according to People "highlights the complexities of homelessness across the U.K and offers the public an opportunity to better understand the stories of individuals who have been affected."

The upcoming visit marks a change for the Prince of Wales, who took a significant step back from his royal duties for some time following his wife, Kate Middleton's, cancer diagnosis.