The Royal Parks Charity Announces Plans to Honor the Late Queen Elizabeth on What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday

Plans are officially underway to honor the late Queen Elizabeth on what would have been her 100th birthday.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, The Royal Parks charity announced a plan to establish a new garden in The Regent's Park to commemorate the life of the late Queen Elizabeth has officially been approved.

According to a press release posted on The Royal Parks' website, the garden will "complement nearby historic gardens within the park, drawing inspiration from their design principles while introducing innovative sustainability practices."

Some of the key features of the garden, per the same press release, will include "a circular pond enhancing wildlife habits, a central promenade with an accessible platform over the pond, and a vibrant flower garden showcasing species significant to the late Queen."

"The approval of planning permission marks an exciting step forward in the creation of the new garden, which is designed to be a tranquil space for reflection, accessible to all. It provides a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle," Andrew Scattergood, chief executive of The Royal Parks, said in a written statement.

"This site will add two acres of biodiverse parkland for everyone to enjoy and explore," he added.

Queen Elizabeth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appropriately, the two-acre garden is scheduled to open in 2026 and will mark what would have been the late Queen's 100th birthday.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Sept. 8, 2022, the late Queen passed away at the age of 96 and after sitting on the British throne for seven decades.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Kensington Palace announced in a written statement shared at the time of her passing. "The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The late Queen first ascended to the throne in 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI. She was just 25 at the time.

In the wake of her passing, her son, now King Charles, said that the death of his mother was a "moment of great sadness," adding that her loss would be "deeply felt" around the globe.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," he said at the time. "I know her loss will be deeply-felt throughout the country, the realms of the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

According to The Royal Parks' announcement, "public engagement sessions" were held in January to consider what members of nearby communities thought and felt about the creation of the garden.

"The response was overwhelmingly positive, with strong enthusiasm for the design, particularly its sustainable ethos," the statement continued. "Many attendees expressed that the garden offers opportunities for peace, tranquility, and connection with nature. Almost all participants intend to visit the garden, with the majority planning to visit more than once a year."