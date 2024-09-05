The Late Queen Elizabeth “Didn’t Like” Former President Donald Trump, New Documentary Claims

A new documentary is offering some additional insight into how the late Queen Elizabeth really felt about former president Donald Trump.

In the latest film to document the former Queen of England's life and legacy, The Cowboy and the Queen, close former friend Monty Roberts claimed Queen Elizabeth "didn't like" the current Republican nominee for president.

In the film, as reported by People, Roberts watches "news clips of Trump." The former friend of the matriarch then turns to his wife, Pat, and says: "The Queen didn't like him."

In an interview with the publication, Roberts confirmed his remarks, telling the outlet: “The Queen said that.”

This is not the first time those who were close to the late Queen of England claimed she was not a fan of Trump. According to Craig Brown, author of A Voyage Around the Queen, Queen Elizabeth thought the former president was "very rude."

Queen Elizabeth II (L) reacts as she sits with US President Donald Trump an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5, 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown wrote, according to an excerpt published in the Daily Mail.

Queen Elizabeth hosted then-President Trump twice during her reign— once in July 2018 and again in June 2019. The two also met face-to-face at the NATO 70th anniversary reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2019.

Brown also claimed that Queen Elizabeth questioned Trump's marriage to his wife, Melania Trump.

"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania," he wrote, "or else why would she have remained married to him?"

Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump pose for a photograph ahead of a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his July 2018 visit to the U.K., Trump reportedly kept the monarch waiting for more than 10 minutes. However, the former president later claimed that he was actually early for their meeting.