The Late Queen Elizabeth “Didn’t Like” Former President Donald Trump, New Documentary Claims
“The Queen said that.”
A new documentary is offering some additional insight into how the late Queen Elizabeth really felt about former president Donald Trump.
In the latest film to document the former Queen of England's life and legacy, The Cowboy and the Queen, close former friend Monty Roberts claimed Queen Elizabeth "didn't like" the current Republican nominee for president.
In the film, as reported by People, Roberts watches "news clips of Trump." The former friend of the matriarch then turns to his wife, Pat, and says: "The Queen didn't like him."
In an interview with the publication, Roberts confirmed his remarks, telling the outlet: “The Queen said that.”
This is not the first time those who were close to the late Queen of England claimed she was not a fan of Trump. According to Craig Brown, author of A Voyage Around the Queen, Queen Elizabeth thought the former president was "very rude."
"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown wrote, according to an excerpt published in the Daily Mail.
Queen Elizabeth hosted then-President Trump twice during her reign— once in July 2018 and again in June 2019. The two also met face-to-face at the NATO 70th anniversary reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2019.
Brown also claimed that Queen Elizabeth questioned Trump's marriage to his wife, Melania Trump.
"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania," he wrote, "or else why would she have remained married to him?"
During his July 2018 visit to the U.K., Trump reportedly kept the monarch waiting for more than 10 minutes. However, the former president later claimed that he was actually early for their meeting.
"I was about 15 minutes early and I'm waiting with my wife and that's fine," he told the crowd at a Philadelphia rally. "Hey, it's the Queen, right? We can wait. But I'm a little early." He continued, "And I didn't know this—it was supposed to last 15 minutes but it lasted like an hour because we got along. And she liked our first lady and our first lady liked her."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
