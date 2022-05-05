Queen Letizia Accidentally Twinned With an Award Winner in a Black and White Mango Dress

Once in a while, some really good, silly, lighthearted news happens, and this is one of those moments.

Queen Letizia of Spain recently hosted the Reina Letizia 2021 awards, "whose purpose is to promote the rights of people with disabilities, social inclusion, equal opportunities, rehabilitation and prevention of disabilities," according to the Spanish Royal Family's official website.

The always stylish monarch showed up to the awards in a very striking black and white dress by Mango (currently on sale for $79.99, so run don't walk), and she looked amazing.

Then, she went to present an award to law professor Inmaculada Vivas Tesón, who as it happened, was wearing the exact same dress. I mean, you can't make this up!!!

(Image credit: Getty/Carlos Alvarez H.)

To her immense credit, Queen Letizia was not only super chill about it, but she actually seemed to think it was hilarious. In pretty much all the photos of the two women together, they're both cracking up, embracing, and generally looking like the best of friends.

(Image credit: Getty/Carlos Alvarez H.)

There's also an absolutely priceless photo of the two of them extending both arms towards each other, in a posture that looks uncannily like that Spiderman meme (see below for some cosplayers recreating the famous picture, and the photo of the Queen of Spain and Vivas Tesón for reference).

(Image credit: Getty/Daniel Knighton)

(Image credit: Getty/Carlos Alvarez H.)

Queen Letizia presented the law professor with an award for "her professional career in the work of people with disabilities, as well as for her academic and research career in the legal field, developing compliance with the precepts set forth in the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities," as reported by Town & Country.

You can shop the dress below! And I really hope you run into someone else wearing it so you can recreate this iconic moment in fashion history!!!!