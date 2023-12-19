If There's One Thing Rihanna Loves, It's an Outrageous Fur Hat

When Rihanna steps out of the house, you can be certain of three things: she'll be in an outfit formula that makes no sense but miraculously works; the singer will be dripping in designer; and lastly, a statement, "Oh, wow!" accessory will be in the mix. For the latter, Rihanna usually opts for an outrageous and supersized fur hat—think Pamela Anderson proportions. In fact, the Fenty founder just debuted another incredible, cozy topper to add to her fashion file. While strolling around Santa Monica, Rhianna wore a brown fur hat that exuded the vibes of a rich woman in Aspen whose husband mysteriously fell to his death on the slopes.

Rhinna's most recent fur hat is vintage Oscar de la Renta from the '90s. (Another constant of RiRi's: usually, she'll have integrated an incredibly difficult-to-source archival piece into her look.) With her retro hat, the singer wore a faux fur-lined bomber jacket, a sporty hooded bodysuit, and blue jeans—all by Aläia. She completed her look with a vintage fur clutch (one of winter 2024's handbag trends, by the way) by Gianfranco Ferre. For footwear, she chose crystal-embellished croc-effect pumps from Amina Muaddi, arguably Rihanna's favorite shoe designer—after herself, of course.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As mentioned, this is not Rihanna's first fur hat moment. The multi-hyphenated mogul adores the furry options from Britain-based milliner Emma Brewin, especially the Blossom bucket hats, and continuously wears the designer's snuggle-able options. She's been known to flaunt a custom topper, too: Her special Benny Andallo number, which she teamed with fur-tastic Chanel separates and double-C sunnies, is a special standout.

Ahead, we rounded up a few of our favorite Rihanna's fur hat outfits and curated an edit of cozy options for you to try yourself. Take it from Rihanna: winter 2024 is the season to get cozy, starting by snuggling with your accessories!

Rihanna in Fur Hats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

RiRi dressed down her pistachio bucket by Emma Brewin with a Metallic band tee, a quilt-lined denim shacket, and blue jeans. She took her look in a sporty direction via her blue, high-top sneakers.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Now, onto another moment of Rihanna wearing an Emma Brewin fur hat. She teamed her hot pink statemetn style with a smatching lip dress that was actually—surprise, surpsise—vintage John Galliano, circa Christian Dior spring 2002.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, which honored Karl Lagerfeld's work, RiRi paid homage to the late designer by wearing pieces from Chanel's 1994 collection designed by Lagerfeld himself. As for her hat, that was a custom faux fur number by Benny Andallo.

Scroll onward to shop for fur hats similar to those endorsed by Rihanna.