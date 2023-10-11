Rihanna Sports a Ring on That Finger—and You Already Know What We’re Wondering

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem happier than ever on the heels of the birth of their second son, Riot Rose, on August 1. (Riot joins older brother RZA, born in May 2022.) On a recent date night outing to celebrate Rocky’s thirty-fifth birthday on October 3, Marie Claire reported that they shut down New York City hotspot Carbone, celebrating the rapper’s birthday until 5 a.m. Of the child-free night out, a source said “They were in the best mood. They were excited to have a fun night out.”
The couple stepped out again over the weekend for a date night in New York City; whereas for Rocky’s birthday Rihanna was in all black, this time she wore “double denim with light wash wide-legged jeans and a matching cropped jacket over a knotted white button-down,” Access reports. And one more item added to the look: “a stunning sparkler on that ring finger,” the outlet reports.
Alright, we’ll take the bait: are the two engaged?
The pair have not been shy about their deep love for one another since they connected romantically in 2020 and, while nothing has been confirmed about engagement speculation, it would make sense. Rihanna and Rocky clearly have a great time together—as evidenced by a now-viral dance off between the two while celebrating the latter’s birthday—and are rock solid as a couple: “Rihanna and A$AP are doing amazing since welcoming riot,” a source said, per Entertainment Tonight. “RZA loves being a big brother and they’re all very happy. Rihanna and A$AP are great at prioritizing Riot and RZA. They have been making sure to carve out time for each child so that they both feel special and loved. It’s been a great time for their family.”
As for the ring, “it’s unclear whether her ring signifies an engagement or is just a piece of blinged-out costume jewelry,” the outlet reports.
Engaged or not, Rihanna looked great. You can shop her look—an Alexander Wang button down, a Miu Miu denim jacket, matching Miu Miu jeans, and Balenciaga heels—right here.
