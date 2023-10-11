Rihanna Sports a Ring on That Finger—and You Already Know What We’re Wondering

Plus, you can shop her double denim look right here.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem happier than ever on the heels of the birth of their second son, Riot Rose, on August 1. (Riot joins older brother RZA, born in May 2022.) On a recent date night outing to celebrate Rocky’s thirty-fifth birthday on October 3, Marie Claire reported that they shut down New York City hotspot Carbone, celebrating the rapper’s birthday until 5 a.m. Of the child-free night out, a source said “They were in the best mood. They were excited to have a fun night out.”

The couple stepped out again over the weekend for a date night in New York City; whereas for Rocky’s birthday Rihanna was in all black, this time she wore “double denim with light wash wide-legged jeans and a matching cropped jacket over a knotted white button-down,” Access reports. And one more item added to the look: “a stunning sparkler on that ring finger,” the outlet reports. 

Alright, we’ll take the bait: are the two engaged?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

The pair have not been shy about their deep love for one another since they connected romantically in 2020 and, while nothing has been confirmed about engagement speculation, it would make sense. Rihanna and Rocky clearly have a great time together—as evidenced by a now-viral dance off between the two while celebrating the latter’s birthday—and are rock solid as a couple: “Rihanna and A$AP are doing amazing since welcoming riot,” a source said, per Entertainment Tonight. “RZA loves being a big brother and they’re all very happy. Rihanna and A$AP are great at prioritizing Riot and RZA. They have been making sure to carve out time for each child so that they both feel special and loved. It’s been a great time for their family.”

As for the ring, “it’s unclear whether her ring signifies an engagement or is just a piece of blinged-out costume jewelry,” the outlet reports.

Engaged or not, Rihanna looked great. You can shop her look—an Alexander Wang button down, a Miu Miu denim jacket, matching Miu Miu jeans, and Balenciaga heels—right here.

Miu Miu Logo-Embroidered Cropped Denim Shirt
Miu Miu Logo-Embroidered Cropped Denim Shirt

Miu Miu Logo-Embroidered Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Miu Miu Logo-Embroidered Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Alexander Wang Spread-Collar Long-Sleeve Shirt
Alexander Wang Spread-Collar Long-Sleeve Shirt

Balenciaga Marie Antoinette Satin Pumps
Balenciaga Marie Antoinette Satin Pumps

Topics
Rihanna
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸