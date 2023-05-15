Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Celebrated Son RZA's First Birthday in Superstar Style

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's son, named RZA Athelston Mayers, turned one on May 13, and his parents celebrated him in true superstar fashion.
ASAP posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, showing off his adorable family, with the caption, "'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA"
A post shared by A$AP ROCKY (@asaprocky)

Just a few days ago, the baby's name was revealed, and it emerged that he had been named after Wu-Tang Clan member RZA (AKA Robert Fitzgerald Diggs).
As such, ASAP was able to call his son by name in his social media tribute (before this, Rihanna had explained that they just hadn't "gotten around to it yet," so they weren't purposefully keeping the name secret or anything).
The "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN" portion of the proud dad's caption is a reference to another Wu-Tang Clan member, Ol Dirty Bastard's, famous words at the Grammys in 1998, when he took over the stage to protest Wu-Tang's unexpected loss on the night.
Of course, since Rihanna and ASAP named their kid after a band member, in their case Wu-Tang is literally for the children.
In one photo posted by his dad, RZA is rocking a very fashion-forward outfit, accessorized with Dior gas station-style sunglasses, and looks incredibly cool. In all photos and videos, the little boy looks happy as can be, smiling and laughing all the time.
The comment section was enamored with the family of three (soon-to-be four, since Rihanna recently announced her pregnancy).
Jaden Smith wrote simply, "Yes"
Ty Dolla Sign said, "Happy b day young RZA man!"
And one fan commented, "this is my royal family"
Hehe.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
