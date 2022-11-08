Why Rihanna Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name Yet

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed a baby boy together in May 2022, after months of the Fenty founder serving some of the absolute coolest pregnancy looks ever.
But while they weren't very secretive about the pregnancy, the couple hasn't shared any details about their son since he was born—neither his name nor photos. While this is obviously their decision to make, Rihanna said in an interview that it wasn't necessarily a decision per se.
"We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living," the singer told the Washington Post. "But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there."
Speaking to E! News earlier this week, the pop star and beauty founder shared a funny change she's noticed since having her child: that she has a ton of habits in common with her own mom.
"It is weird," she said. "Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.
"I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby."
Rihanna delighted fans when she doubly announced her return to music recently: First of all, she will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show in February 2023, and second of all, she released her first song in years, "Lift Me Up," which features on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Welcome back, RiRi!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
