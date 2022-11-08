Why Rihanna Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name Yet

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed a baby boy together in May 2022, after months of the Fenty founder serving some of the absolute coolest pregnancy looks ever.

But while they weren't very secretive about the pregnancy, the couple hasn't shared any details about their son since he was born—neither his name nor photos. While this is obviously their decision to make, Rihanna said in an interview that it wasn't necessarily a decision per se.

"We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living," the singer told the Washington Post. "But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there."

Speaking to E! News earlier this week, the pop star and beauty founder shared a funny change she's noticed since having her child: that she has a ton of habits in common with her own mom.

"It is weird," she said. "Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.

"I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby."

Rihanna delighted fans when she doubly announced her return to music recently: First of all, she will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show in February 2023, and second of all, she released her first song in years, "Lift Me Up," which features on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Welcome back, RiRi!