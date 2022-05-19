Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Welcomed a Baby Boy!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents. The singer gave birth to her son on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to a new report by TMZ, marking the couple’s first child together. Their son’s name has yet to be revealed.

Ever since Rihanna announced her pregnancy in January, the world has eagerly awaited the arrival of the superstar couple’s baby. Rihanna didn’t shy away from all the attention, as she opened up about the experience of being pregnant, attended high-profile fashion shows, appeared pregnant on the cover of Vogue, and redefined maternity style in the process. Would we expect any less from Queen Rih? Of course not.

Of her pregnancy journey, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it.” Her excitement towards the entire experience was perhaps most obvious in her fashion choices, from her iconic sheer lingerie look to her more casual at-home style.

While her public outings were decidedly glamorous, Rihanna also shared the behind-the-scenes moments that helped her look and feel her best while carrying her first child. Less than two weeks before giving birth, Rihanna took fans along with her as she went through her self-care routine. The Fenty Beauty founder lathered her own Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream on her arms and baby bump, sipped ginger ale from a champagne flute, and masked up with Fenty Beauty’s Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask.

If pregnant Rihanna is any indication, mamma Rihanna will bring more inspiring, iconic, and heartwarming moments. In an interview with ELLE from March, the multi-hyphenate shared that she expects to be a fierce protector of her child, noting that Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey's style of parenting—that she “does not play about her kids”—resonates with her. “I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it.”