Rihanna Clarifies That No, She Is Very Much Not Retired, Even If Her Outfit Last Week Said So

Rihanna has her finger on the pulse of her fanbase, and is very aware that the Navy (the nickname given to her legion of fans) was, in her words, “triggered” by a Conner Ives T-shirt dress she wore last week that read “I’m Retired, This Is As Dressed Up As I Get.”
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna joked that, instead of fans’ focus on the “I’m Retired” apparent declaration, they should have focused on the second half of the statement: “No one read the other line,” she said yesterday, referencing the “dressed up” part of the outfit. “People got triggered with that ‘Retired’ word. They were like, ‘We’re never getting an album now.’”
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Rihanna at a Fenty Hair event last night, and, per fans taking that “I’m Retired” T-shirt dress a little too literally, she responded, cheekily, “Clearly I’m here, clocked in.”
The Navy isn’t totally off base in its concern, specifically in regards to her “retiring” from music: Rihanna hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016’s Anti, instead putting her focus on entrepreneurial ventures in the fashion and beauty space, like her new endeavor, Fenty Hair, which launches on Thursday (and has been in the works for “four years,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight).
In all fairness, the multihyphenate did contribute the track “Lift Me Up” to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2022, and performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023, where she famously revealed her pregnancy with her second child, son Riot—so her music career hasn’t completely gone dark as she builds her empire.
Fans have nicknamed Rihanna’s forthcoming album R9, and yes, Navy, it is happening. Musically, Rihanna said she’s at a point of “starting over”: “Music for me is a new discovery,” she said. “I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside, and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio.”
She added, per Entertainment Tonight, “I’m gonna start—give me a second!”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
As she prepares to shift her focus to creating more music, she added, “I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective, and see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”
Speaking of “in love with,” Rihanna has also welcomed two sons, RZA and Riot, with partner A$AP Rocky since 2016 and her last album drop. Though Rihanna clarified last night that she’s not currently expecting, she did tell Entertainment Tonight that, when asked if she’ll have more kids, “You know what? I hope so. I do,” adding “I would definitely have more kids.”
So yeah, when it comes to being retired, from any aspect of her full life? Rihanna is anything but that.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Rihanna's Oversize Red Leather Jacket Is Larger Than Life
This red carpet look gives "taking up space" new meaning.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Ayo Edebiri Works the Short Suit Trend
"Office sirens" can hang up their pencil skirts.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, One Month Shy of Their Second Wedding Anniversary, Are “Living Separate Lives”
“They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Rihanna Reveals Which of Her Past Outfits She Considers Her “Fashion Icks”
“I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that?’”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Rihanna Finally Reveals How She and A$AP Rocky Got Together, and Opens Up About Her Biggest Fears for the Future
Rihanna spoke to 'Interview' about her kids, her career, and the contents of her diaper bag (a repurposed YSL duffle bag, at that).
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Fans Cheer As A$AP Rocky Gives a Long-Awaited Update on New Rihanna Music
The rapper talked about the status of his partner’s forthcoming ninth album while out and about in Paris this weekend.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
When Rihanna and Natalie Portman Met at Paris Fashion Week, Mutual Fangirling Ensued
Isn't it cute when celebrities totally geek out over meeting each other?
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Bad Girl RiRi Is Back as Rihanna Gets Steamy for Savage X Fenty
She modeled the brand's brand-new Valentine's Day collection.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Wear Matching Outfits in Aspen
Cute and cozy!!!
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Rihanna Wasn’t Planning on Announcing Her Pregnancy at the Super Bowl, But “My Jumper Couldn’t Zip Up”
“It had to be what it had to be.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Rihanna Divulges the One Thing She Can’t Do: “So Far, Have Daughters”
The mogul seems to have plans already well underway for baby No. 3.
By Rachel Burchfield Published