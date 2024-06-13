Rihanna Didn’t Hesitate When Asked Who She Wanted to Portray Her in A Future Biopic About Her Life

“Because she’s got a nice forehead and she’s fly, and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me.”

Rihanna attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By
published

It’s really too soon to even be having this conversation—Rihanna has so much more life to live before it’s biopic time—but, for future reference, the mogul has revealed, per E! News, who she’d like to have portray her in the sure-to-be-future film about her life.

Rihanna apparently didn’t hesitate when asked by Justin Sylvester of E! News who she’d like to be her onscreen likeness someday. The chosen one? Taylor Russell, Rihanna told Sylvester at the launch for Fenty Hair earlier this week. (It’s available to buy today, June 13, by the way.)  

Taylor Russell

When it comes to Rihanna's choice of Russell, there's no doubt that yep, we see it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why was Russell the right pick? “Because she’s got a nice forehead and she’s fly, and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me,” Rihanna said. 

The outlet, cheekily, reports that Rihanna believes Russell “is the only girl in the world who could capture her essence.” And Rihanna herself said of the Canadian actress “I want people to see me in that light,” she said. “Just gorgeous. She’s stunning.”

Taylor Russell

Russell at the Met Gala last month.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Russell

The biopic isn't happening anytime soon, but when it does happen? We'll be there in spades.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell—who just recently split from boyfriend Harry Styles—switched to acting at age 18 after having dreams of being a ballet dancer, according to E! News. She wasn’t on hand at the Fenty Hair launch to give her own take on the potential future casting, but she did previously tell Vogue that, when it comes to accepting roles, “I just want to be challenged and do things I’ve never done before.”

Well, playing one of the most legendary artists of our time would certainly fit that bill, right? And Russell is actually a triple threat—she acts, she dances, and she also sings. Well, kind of: “I sang when I was 13 in front of my whole school—a Destiny’s Child song,” she told W last year. “I don’t know why I decided to do that, because it was really embarrassing. I wasn’t into it at that moment. I would do it now, though.” 

Rihanna wears an extra oversize leather jacket in front of a step and repeat for fenty hair

Rihanna has a big week this week with the launch of Fenty Hair, but she didn't hesitate when asked about a project in the far distant future: her biopic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Or, even better, pull out a song from RiRi’s deep archive—with hopefully more music to be added to it soon.

