Rihanna Didn’t Hesitate When Asked Who She Wanted to Portray Her in A Future Biopic About Her Life

It’s really too soon to even be having this conversation—Rihanna has so much more life to live before it’s biopic time—but, for future reference, the mogul has revealed, per E! News, who she’d like to have portray her in the sure-to-be-future film about her life.
Rihanna apparently didn’t hesitate when asked by Justin Sylvester of E! News who she’d like to be her onscreen likeness someday. The chosen one? Taylor Russell, Rihanna told Sylvester at the launch for Fenty Hair earlier this week. (It’s available to buy today, June 13, by the way.)
Why was Russell the right pick? “Because she’s got a nice forehead and she’s fly, and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me,” Rihanna said.
The outlet, cheekily, reports that Rihanna believes Russell “is the only girl in the world who could capture her essence.” And Rihanna herself said of the Canadian actress “I want people to see me in that light,” she said. “Just gorgeous. She’s stunning.”
Russell—who just recently split from boyfriend Harry Styles—switched to acting at age 18 after having dreams of being a ballet dancer, according to E! News. She wasn’t on hand at the Fenty Hair launch to give her own take on the potential future casting, but she did previously tell Vogue that, when it comes to accepting roles, “I just want to be challenged and do things I’ve never done before.”
Well, playing one of the most legendary artists of our time would certainly fit that bill, right? And Russell is actually a triple threat—she acts, she dances, and she also sings. Well, kind of: “I sang when I was 13 in front of my whole school—a Destiny’s Child song,” she told W last year. “I don’t know why I decided to do that, because it was really embarrassing. I wasn’t into it at that moment. I would do it now, though.”
Or, even better, pull out a song from RiRi’s deep archive—with hopefully more music to be added to it soon.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
