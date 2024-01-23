When Rihanna and Natalie Portman Met at Paris Fashion Week, Mutual Fangirling Ensued

Friends, it has finally happened: music royalty has met Hollywood royalty, and they are fangirling just as much as we would. Isn't it fun to see a superstar meet a superstar and get giddy about it?
Rihanna ran into Natalie Portman outside of the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week, and she was so excited!
In a clip shared on social media, Rihanna excitedly told Portman what a fan she is, and said, "You are one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood forever."
She's not wrong about that! Especially in this black Dior blazer and beaded skirt, which Portman finished with her signature soft waves and rosy makeup. Portman has been a Dior ambassador since 2011 and has basically become synonymous with the brand.
Rihanna further told Portman, “You do the most innocent look and I’m like, ‘Ahhh!’”
On the flip side, how did Portman react to hearing this from the billionaire singer-turned-businesswoman? She looked as shocked as we would!
Portman said that she might "faint" and "black out" after hearing these compliments from the mogul, the legend RiRi. She further told Rihanna, “I love you and I listen to your music all the time. You’re just such a queen. Thank you.”
Two queens together, and they're both complete fangirls! We love to see women supporting women like this.
Then Rihanna asked someone nearby to take a photo of them so they could capture this adorable moment. Imagine Rihanna casually asking you to take a photo of her and Portman! *head explodes*
Before they departed for the show, Rihanna hugged Portman and told her that she often “doesn’t get excited” about meeting just “anybody.”
“I love you,” they each told one another before heading inside.
Rihanna was well dressed to meet one of her favorite actresses, wearing a printed puffer coat and a matching midi skirt cinched in at the waist. She accessorized this with a Dior bag (of course), a pair of leather gloves, and an oversized baseball cap.
After the show, she probably hurried back to her hotel to tell her beau A$AP Rocky all about her encounter with the May December actress. He was spotted arriving in Paris with Rihanna and their two young sons on Sunday.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
