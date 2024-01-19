The little black dress (otherwise known as the LBD) has been a wardrobe staple since its inception in the 1920s by Coco Chanel. It's one style that will never go out of style. Nowadays, it's unlikely you'll see the LBD worn in just one way: It can be a knit loungewear dress, it can be a corseted mini dress, and it can be whatever you want it to be! Putting your own twist on the classic style is key to unlocking all of its potential, and naturally, Rihanna's latest street style moment has done just that. The multihyphenate singer wore a simple LBD during a night out in LA. But being the style icon we know and love, RiRi made the look completely her own. Let's break it down, shall we?

First and foremost, she centered her look around a classic black maxi dress with subtle ruching throughout. We all know the real fun is in the accessories, though. She stepped out in a pair of Tom Ford mirrored heels (which are a whole moment in themselves) and a Gucci Horsebit Leather Shoulder Bag. From there, she added a casual touch to the night-out look with a NY Yankees baseball hat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Despite being in LA's "winter" weather, Rihanna took the opportunity to show off one of her many statement coats, which has become a signature for her. The selection for the evening was a Dolce & Gabbana Long Shearling Coat. Rounding up Rihanna's best outerwear moments (even in the last few months) seems like an impossible feat, but let's reminisce on a few. Remember a few weeks ago when she wore that Giorgio Armani faux leopard coat with a sweatsuit? Swoon! Or what about her giant purple feather coat on top of an archival Chanel quilted purple jacket at a Fenty X Puma launch party? No notes!

There's no denying that pairing an LBD for a night out with a baseball hat might not be the first thing that comes to our minds, but we already know that Rihanna is no stranger to unlikely outfit combinations. She recently wore athleisure with a pair of diamond studded heels, and of course, she pulled it off seamlessly.

Even though the LBD and baseball hat combo might not be a first thought, it's a brilliant idea that we will definitely be copying. The beauty of it is that you'll look effortlessly cool, and if you skipped washing your hair, no problem! Just throw that hat on. Consider mixing traditionally casual pieces into going-out looks officially on our 2024 vision board. Thank you, RiRi!