Rihanna Divulges the One Thing She Can’t Do: “So Far, Have Daughters”

From where we sit, there’s not much that Rihanna can’t do, but she does joke that there’s one box she hasn’t yet checked in her life. E! News asked the multihyphenate if there was anything she couldn’t do, to which she quipped, “So far, have daughters,” before dropping a huge hint that’s already planning for baby No. 3 (be still our hearts!). “I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”
Rihanna was at the launch party for her FENTY x PUMA Creepy Phatty collaboration when she opened up about her kids, sons RZA (born in May 2022) and Riot, born this past August. (She shares her sons with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.) When asked if she plans to hand the reins of her many business ventures over to her kids in the future, she said, per Page Six, “I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right? But it’s up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, ‘That’s a you thing, Mom, like keep me—I don’t even want to be on camera.’”
She added that RZA, her eldest, is already a bit camera shy: “That’s how RZA acts right now,” Rihanna said. “He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he’s like, ‘I’m not entertaining you. Nope. Nope.’” She told Extra “My kids are growing so fast and they’re so smart and exciting. They’re amazing. They’re bigger and growing faster than I expected, so by the time I order something and it lands, they can’t fit it—it’s driving me nuts. I’m like, ‘How did I get this all wrong, or are they lying to us on the labels?’”
Of having kids, Rihanna told Access Hollywood “You just hope, ‘I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things,’” she said. “And it’s happening, and I can’t believe it.” For his part, Rocky shared last month, per Us Weekly, that creating a family with Rihanna is some of their best work: “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he said in an Instagram interview with Complex. “I think that’s our best creation so far! Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there. I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels.”
Rihanna had nothing but kind words to say about Rocky as a father, calling him a “great, patient, loving” dad to their two sons, telling Access Hollywood “I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major, like—it’s a turn on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader.'" She also added that the boys are “obsessed” with their dad: “I’m just a background,” she quipped. “Like, I’m an extra.”
She also candidly opened up about RZA, saying that he initially “struggled” with becoming a big brother four months ago. “He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight. “If the baby’s crying, he’ll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby’s crying. He’ll wake up in the morning just saying, ‘Baby, baby, baby.’ He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I’m proud of him.”
Rihanna proudly called herself a “boy mom,” telling Entertainment Tonight “They’re the best, though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I’m a boy mom. I love this. I love it.”
And, in addition to a new venture in her personal life—a new baby, perhaps?—expect something from Rihanna on the music front, too: “We’re always gonna go back on tour,” she told the outlet. “I want to do a tour when there’s new music. I feel like it’s only fair that my fans get what they’ve been waiting on, which is new music, and after that, let’s just blow everything up.”
Rachel Burchfield
