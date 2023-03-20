Rihanna Hilariously Trolled Her TikToker Lookalike

Rihanna has a very good lookalike.

Brazilian content creator Priscila Beatrice looks so much like the singer, and is so good at recreating her looks, that she has garnered 4 million followers on TikTok and 1 million on Instagram over these talents.

After Beatrice expertly recreated RiRi's Fashion Awards 2019 look, Instagram account The Shade Room shared her post, and the Fenty founder herself took to the comments to ask her lookalike, "where the album sis? #R9"

For the uninitiated, this is a very funny joke referencing Rihanna fans continually asking her when she'll be releasing her ninth studio album, since it's nowhere to be seen seven years after the eighth one came out. (She did release two songs as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and performed both at the Super Bowl and at the Oscars in 2023.)

Beatrice spotted the message her idol left her and reposted it on her account, writing, "I still can't believe it !!! The page @theshaderoom shared my video on their profile and THE OWN RIHANNA @badgalriri saw my video and commented !!!! Do you know what I'm feeling right now ??? I can't stop crying with emotion !!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful !!!!!"

Of course, Rihanna has been pretty busy over the past few years, so it's no wonder she still hasn't dropped that album.

Not only did her Fenty empire make her a billionaire back in 2021, but she also welcomed her first child with her partner ASAP Rocky in 2022, and is now expecting their second child.