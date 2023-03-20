Rihanna Hilariously Trolled Her TikToker Lookalike

Rihanna has a very good lookalike.
Brazilian content creator Priscila Beatrice looks so much like the singer, and is so good at recreating her looks, that she has garnered 4 million followers on TikTok and 1 million on Instagram over these talents.
After Beatrice expertly recreated RiRi's Fashion Awards 2019 look, Instagram account The Shade Room shared her post, and the Fenty founder herself took to the comments to ask her lookalike, "where the album sis? #R9"
For the uninitiated, this is a very funny joke referencing Rihanna fans continually asking her when she'll be releasing her ninth studio album, since it's nowhere to be seen seven years after the eighth one came out. (She did release two songs as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and performed both at the Super Bowl and at the Oscars in 2023.)
Beatrice spotted the message her idol left her and reposted it on her account, writing, "I still can't believe it !!! The page @theshaderoom shared my video on their profile and THE OWN RIHANNA @badgalriri saw my video and commented !!!! Do you know what I'm feeling right now ??? I can't stop crying with emotion !!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful !!!!!"
A post shared by Priscila Beatrice ⚓ (@priscila.beatrice) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Of course, Rihanna has been pretty busy over the past few years, so it's no wonder she still hasn't dropped that album.
Not only did her Fenty empire make her a billionaire back in 2021, but she also welcomed her first child with her partner ASAP Rocky in 2022, and is now expecting their second child.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate "Asserted Her Authority" Over Prince William During St. Patrick's Day Appearance, Body Language Expert Says
He laid low to let her shine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Is the First Woman to Hit 400 Million Followers on Instagram
LOVE this life for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal Family Would “Collapse” Without Catherine, Princess of Wales, As the “Future Rests on Her”
No pressure!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
An Animal Shelter Has Found Paul Rudd's Doggy Doppelgänger, And They Wanted Him to Adopt the Pup
This is as adorable as it is random.
By Iris Goldsztajn