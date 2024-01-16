Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley Were Each Other's Emmys Dates Following Their Family Dispute

Riley Keough's date to the 2024 Emmys was none other than her ultra-famous grandmother Priscilla Presley.

While this would be a sweet thing no matter what, it was extra meaningful for the two women to attend the awards show together, considering their relationship has kind of gone through the wringer in recent months.

The drama followed from Riley's mother and Priscilla's daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death in January 2023. Lisa Marie had left the Elvis Presley estate in the care of Riley and her brother Benjamin as co-trustees, removing Priscilla and business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees. Benjamin tragically died by suicide in 2020.

Priscilla legally disputed the 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will, as reported by CNN. Unsurprisingly, this move caused a lot of tension between Priscilla and Riley, but the two women finally reached a settlement in May 2023.

Priscilla's attorney said at the time, "The families are happy. Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future."

A source told Us Weekly around the same time, "Riley and Priscilla are at peace in their relationship after the very stressful ordeal over Lisa Marie’s trust and estate. There was a lot of back and forth, but they reached a middle ground that makes them both happy."

Riley and Priscilla attended the Emmys to mark the 34-year-old actress' nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six.

Though Priscilla wasn't nominated in any capacity, she has been around the media circuit of late because of the recently released biopic about her, directed by Sofia Coppola, which Priscilla executive produced.