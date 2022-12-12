Prince William and Princess Kate Might Not Stay Long at Sandringham This Christmas, Experts Suggest

Christmas at Sandringham Estate was famously one of Queen Elizabeth II's favorite times of year, when she got to celebrate the holiday with her very large extended family.
But for royal commentators, the first royal Christmas at Sandringham without the Queen may prove to be much more low-key than it was under her helm.
First of all, royal expert Jeremy Archer suggested that Prince William and Princess Kate might spend Christmas on the Norfolk estate, but move their little family back down south to spend New Year's with the Middletons in Berkshire.
"It is going to be different, but Christmas at Sandringham works well for the family," Archer told OK!. "Unlike Windsor and Buckingham Palace, it’s a sporting venue and fits in well with their traditional Boxing Day shoot.
"The Prince of Wales has his house, Anmer Hall, quite close by, so it wouldn’t inconvenience him and Kate."
Fellow royal expert Jennie Bond also thinks the Waleses won't spend too much time at Sandringham this year. "The younger generation might want to do their own thing for at least part of the time," she said. "So they may just have Christmas lunch [at Sandringham]."
Bond added, "I think the King’s Christmas plans might be up in the air a bit. The younger royals will probably want to spend time with their own families, so I think the two or three-day celebrations of the past may, indeed, be a thing of the past.
"While I imagine there will be a gathering at Sandringham, whether it will be quite as extended as it used to be with the Queen, and with quite as many people, I’m not sure.
"Without the linchpin of the Queen holding together an often fractured family, they may suddenly decide to do their own thing."
Of course, beyond logistical arrangements, there will be a feeling of sadness and nostalgia in the royal household over the holidays.
"It’ll be the first time since all the turmoil following her death that the royals will stop for a moment and, as a family, reflect and raise a glass to her," Bond continued.
"She leaves a massive hole in their lives and that empty seat, once occupied by the Queen, will now presumably be occupied by King Charles."
While the Waleses used to only come to Sandringham certain years, they now seem to be a mainstay at the royal celebration. Still, we don't exactly how long they plan to stay there this year.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
