Princess Kate's Sister-in-Law Delivers a Dose of French Fashion to Royal Carol Concert in a Cool-Girl Sézane Suit
Alizée Thevenet departed from the family's blue-and-green theme in a '70s-inspired outfit.
Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, rarely make public appearances with the Royal Family, but there's one event you can guarantee they're not going to miss each year. The couple, joined by parents Carole and Michael Middleton, made their annual appearance at Princess Kate's Together at Christmas concert on Friday, December 5.
Carole coordinated with the entire Wales family—who wore shades of blue and green to the concert—in a black watch tartan coat, while James looked dapper in a navy wool coat, skinny trousers and whimsical red dog socks. But French-born Alizée skipped the blues and greens in favor of a very Parisian outfit at Westminster Abbey.
Thevenet arrived at the concert in an oversized beige checked coat by it-girl label Sézane, pairing it with the brand's matching Ciara trousers. The slightly flared, cropped pants combined with the outfit's camel, black and brown pattern gave her outfit a very '70s vibe, and she paired it with a white sweater with a ruffled collar and a pair of tan suede booties.
Alizée added another French-girl touch to her outfit, carrying a burgundy Longchamp bag from the Parisian brand's new collection. She removed the leather design's crossbody strap and carried it by its handles as she arrived at the concert, which is held at Westminster Abbey each December.
James and Alizée married in 2021 and welcomed their son, Inigo, in 2023. The couple live in Berkshire near the Middletons and are famous dog lovers, with James crediting his late dog, Ella, for saving his life during a period of deep depression and suicidal ideation.
As for James's big sister, Kate, she re-wore a forest green Catherine Walker coat and a Troy London fur collar for the 2025 Together at Christmas concert, adding a Miu Miu tartan skirt underneath.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also attended the festive event, with Charlotte, 10, trading her favorite Trotters coat for a cropped navy jacket with a white pilgrim collar and a matching navy dress. Meanwhile, George, 12, and Louis, 7, matched with dad Prince William in blue suits and blue-and-green ties.
