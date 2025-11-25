Zara and Mike Tindall Open Up About "Amazing" Christmas Plans With Royal Family During Glittering Date Night

"We get to do a lot of fun things," Princess Anne's daughter said of the Sandringham festivities.

Zara Tindall wearing a black dress and Mike Tindall in a blue blazer at the Beauty Awards
(Image credit: Alamy)
Zara and Mike Tindall hit the red carpet at the Beauty Awards 2025 in London on Monday, November 24, and during their night out, the couple shared some of their upcoming Christmas plans with the Royal Family.

Zara, 44, who is Princess Anne's daughter, does not hold a royal title but often attends family functions alongside her uncle, King Charles, and the rest of the family. While speaking with the Daily Mail, she confirmed that her family—including Mike, 47, and kids Mia, 11, Lena, 7, and Lucas, 4—will be heading to Sandringham with the royals for Christmas next month.

Wearing a black Rebecca Vallance dress with crystal accents, the professional equestrian spoke of her excitement to take part in the Royal Family's traditions. "We are so lucky, Christmas is always amazing," Zara told the media outlet. "We get to do a lot of fun things, and the place looks amazing. We will see everyone."

Zara Tindall in a black dress posing with Mike Tindall, wearing a blue blazer and gray pants, on a red carpet

Zara and Mike Tindall are pictured at the 2025 Beauty Awards in London.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall, Isla Phillips and Peter Philips walking to the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2024

Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall, Isla Phillips and Peter Philips are seen walking to church on Christmas morning in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone from Prince William and Kate Middleton and their kids to extended relatives like Princess Margaret's daughter, Sarah Chatto, and her family travel to Norfolk each December for the annual royal Christmas festivities.

As for their other holiday plans, Zara told the Daily Mail that she and Mike will be there for Princess Kate's Together at Christmas concert on December 5.

Speaking about their red carpet moment, Mike—who played professional rugby for England—admitted that they are usually "very low key." He added, "This wouldn't be our ideal date night," explaining they'd prefer "food, telly and a glass of vino."

Zara Tindall wearing a green coat holding hands with Lena Tindall on Christmas morning 2023

Zara and Mike Tindall are pictured in Sandringham with daughter Lena on December 25, 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to a successful partnership, Zara said that going with the flow is essential. "We've been together for 21 years," she said. "Nothing runs smoothly ever. You've got to accept that in life. It's a work-in-progress [but] you've got to have fun."

Her red carpet moment follows a rare joint appearance with mom Princess Anne last week, when the duo attended the World Horse Welfare Annual Conference in London. Both Zara and Anne are passionate equestrians, with the Princess Royal serving as the organization's president and Zara as a patron.

