Zara and Mike Tindall Open Up About "Amazing" Christmas Plans With Royal Family During Glittering Date Night
"We get to do a lot of fun things," Princess Anne's daughter said of the Sandringham festivities.
Zara and Mike Tindall hit the red carpet at the Beauty Awards 2025 in London on Monday, November 24, and during their night out, the couple shared some of their upcoming Christmas plans with the Royal Family.
Zara, 44, who is Princess Anne's daughter, does not hold a royal title but often attends family functions alongside her uncle, King Charles, and the rest of the family. While speaking with the Daily Mail, she confirmed that her family—including Mike, 47, and kids Mia, 11, Lena, 7, and Lucas, 4—will be heading to Sandringham with the royals for Christmas next month.
Wearing a black Rebecca Vallance dress with crystal accents, the professional equestrian spoke of her excitement to take part in the Royal Family's traditions. "We are so lucky, Christmas is always amazing," Zara told the media outlet. "We get to do a lot of fun things, and the place looks amazing. We will see everyone."
Everyone from Prince William and Kate Middleton and their kids to extended relatives like Princess Margaret's daughter, Sarah Chatto, and her family travel to Norfolk each December for the annual royal Christmas festivities.
As for their other holiday plans, Zara told the Daily Mail that she and Mike will be there for Princess Kate's Together at Christmas concert on December 5.
Speaking about their red carpet moment, Mike—who played professional rugby for England—admitted that they are usually "very low key." He added, "This wouldn't be our ideal date night," explaining they'd prefer "food, telly and a glass of vino."
When it comes to a successful partnership, Zara said that going with the flow is essential. "We've been together for 21 years," she said. "Nothing runs smoothly ever. You've got to accept that in life. It's a work-in-progress [but] you've got to have fun."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Her red carpet moment follows a rare joint appearance with mom Princess Anne last week, when the duo attended the World Horse Welfare Annual Conference in London. Both Zara and Anne are passionate equestrians, with the Princess Royal serving as the organization's president and Zara as a patron.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.