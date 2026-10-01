Princess Kate Has Gained One Special Skill From Queen Elizabeth II and Is Already Becoming "An Expert"

She's following in the late Queen's footsteps.

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Queen Elizabeth wears a turquoise suit and matching hat while Princess Kate points at the sky and wears a blue coat dress
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Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022, Prince William and Princess Kate started to take on an even more central role within the Royal Family. Now that King Charles is on the throne, William is the heir apparent and is likely preparing for his own reign. And according to a body language expert, Princess Kate is well equipped to become Queen, having learned one special skill from Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Body language expert Darren Stanton weighed in on the Princess of Wales's recent royal appearances, telling BetFair Casino, "With Kate, we've got somebody who comes across as incredibly internally confident."

Stanton continued, "She's very humble and respectful of other people, so she's extremely socially aware in her non-verbal communication, but she also has this quiet confidence in the way she carries herself."

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Most importantly, Princess Kate appears to be following in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps in an important way.

Princess Kate community lunch

"She's very humble and respectful of other people."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the body language expert noted, "Kate is developing a skill and ability that the late Queen had. She's an expert at showing people that, although she's a princess, she's also a human being who is genuinely interested in connecting with the people around her."

Stanton continued, "Whether that's through a conversation, a photograph or another interaction, she appears very comfortable making that connection, and I think that's becoming a real strength in her body language."

Analyzing Princess Kate's walk, Stanton suggested that she "has quite a big stride, almost like she's marching."

Alongside her confident stride, the body language expert said, "Unlike some public figures, who can display signs of nervousness in these situations, Kate appears very at ease. There's a natural sense of purpose in the way she moves and interacts with people."

Princess Kate manicure trend

"She appears very comfortable making that connection."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Furthermore, Princess Kate appears to have "an unparalleled ability to build connections and establish rapport," according to Stanton.

"We also see a lot of mirroring, where she naturally adopts some of the other person's body language or gestures," the expert explained. "That's an important social behavior because it shows a desire to connect and establish deeper rapport."

Basically, it sounds as though Princess Kate is on her way to replicating some of the magic once exhibited by Queen Elizabeth II.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.