Body language expert Darren Stanton weighed in on the Princess of Wales's recent royal appearances, telling BetFair Casino, "With Kate, we've got somebody who comes across as incredibly internally confident."
Stanton continued, "She's very humble and respectful of other people, so she's extremely socially aware in her non-verbal communication, but she also has this quiet confidence in the way she carries herself."
Most importantly, Princess Kate appears to be following in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps in an important way.
As the body language expert noted, "Kate is developing a skill and ability that the late Queen had. She's an expert at showing people that, although she's a princess, she's also a human being who is genuinely interested in connecting with the people around her."
Stanton continued, "Whether that's through a conversation, a photograph or another interaction, she appears very comfortable making that connection, and I think that's becoming a real strength in her body language."
Analyzing Princess Kate's walk, Stanton suggested that she "has quite a big stride, almost like she's marching."
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Alongside her confident stride, the body language expert said, "Unlike some public figures, who can display signs of nervousness in these situations, Kate appears very at ease. There's a natural sense of purpose in the way she moves and interacts with people."
Furthermore, Princess Kate appears to have "an unparalleled ability to build connections and establish rapport," according to Stanton.
"We also see a lot of mirroring, where she naturally adopts some of the other person's body language or gestures," the expert explained. "That's an important social behavior because it shows a desire to connect and establish deeper rapport."
Basically, it sounds as though Princess Kate is on her way to replicating some of the magic once exhibited by Queen Elizabeth II.
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