How Carole Middleton Might Step Up to Support Princess Kate Following Previous Controversies
"I'm sure the whole family will be wanting to erase the memory of last year's Mother's Day."
Kate Middleton found herself at the center of a major controversy on Mother's Day in 2024. After sharing a new photo of herself with her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—the picture was removed from several photo agencies following accusations of manipulation. Princess Kate subsequently apologized, admitting she edited the photo herself, which may have led to some inaccuracies. As we approach Mother's Day 2025, royal experts are wondering how Princess Kate will handle the milestone, and whether her own mother, Carole Middleton, might play an important role.
"There's no doubt that every milestone is extra special for the prince and princess and their family as they move further from the day she was diagnosed with cancer," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine (via the Mirror). "This Mother's Day is one they can wholeheartedly celebrate as Catherine continues her recovery looking radiant and back to her vibrant self."
According to Bond, Princess Kate might decide to lean on her mother this weekend, and celebrate Carole on social media, taking the spotlight away from 2024's Photoshop faux pas. "Whether Carole and Mike will decide to spend the day with the Wales's or their other children, we don't of course know," Bond explained. "I suppose it's possible that the whole Middleton clan could meet at Buckleberry [Farm] for a family celebration—or at Pippa's [home] nearby."
Regardless of whether Carole spends time with Kate on Mother's Day, it seems likely everyone will be celebrating the Princess of Wales's recovery from cancer. "Whatever the case, it's certain that everyone will want to make a fuss of Catherine, and Catherine will want to make a fuss of her mother, who has been so important in helping her recover," Bond told the outlet.
Bond also noted how crucial Mike and Carole Middleton had been throughout Princess Kate's cancer journey. "Just how important they are in their family life was obvious when Catherine's film about the end of her cancer treatment included some lovely footage of Mike and Carole playing what looked like a very competitive game of cards at the prince and princess's home in Norfolk," Bond explained.
As for 2024's Mother's Day error, Bond believes the Prince and Princess of Wales are ready to leave the mistake behind, once and for all. "I'm sure the whole family will be wanting to erase the memory of last year's Mother's Day," Bond told OK! magazine. "[A]nd it will be interesting to see whether she releases another card this time. I think she will."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
