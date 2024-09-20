Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands Is a Vision in Royal Blue (And Her Mom's Shoes)

Princess Catharina-Amalia looked positively regal at a recent gala.

Attending an official event at Palace Noordeinde in The Hague on Wednesday, the 20-year-old princess made a grand entrance in a royal blue gown by Alex Perry. The long-sleeved satin dress was tight-fitting, with a pretty, square neckline, and Amalia wore it with a long matching shawl, which she draped in such a way that it gave the illusion of a mermaid-style skirt.

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands wows in a royal blue gown by Alex Perry and velvet pumps by Gianvito Rossi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Very relatably, Amalia finished the look with shoes pinched from her mom Queen Máxima, as reported by Hello!. She wore Gianvito Rossi's 105 Navy Velvet Pumps in taking a leaf from Kate Middleton's style book.

Amalia wore her blonde hair in an elegant low bun, and accessorized with a diamond choker and drop earrings.

Princess Amalia proved her status as one of the best dressed royals in the world just this month, when she attended the official opening of the parliamentary year in a winter green gown by Safiyaa.

The high-necked, floor-length-dress featured a sweet cutout, and the sleeves opened up into two small trains of sorts. And fun fact? Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, once wore the exact same gown, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands attends the opening of the parliamentary year in a green dress by Safiyaa and Stuart Weitzman sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On that occasion, Amalia paired her dress with metallic heeled sandals by Stuart Weitzman, and wore her hair down in flowing waves, with a gold headband and matching earrings.

Princess Amalia, the Princess of Orange, is first in line to the throne of the Netherlands. Currently, her father Prince Willem-Alexander is in charge.

The princess is studying Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam.