Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands Is a Vision in Royal Blue (And Her Mom's Shoes)

Jaw: dropped.

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands attends a diner gala the Council of State at Palace Noordeinde on September 18, 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Princess Catharina-Amalia looked positively regal at a recent gala.

Attending an official event at Palace Noordeinde in The Hague on Wednesday, the 20-year-old princess made a grand entrance in a royal blue gown by Alex Perry. The long-sleeved satin dress was tight-fitting, with a pretty, square neckline, and Amalia wore it with a long matching shawl, which she draped in such a way that it gave the illusion of a mermaid-style skirt.

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands attends a diner gala the Council of State at Palace Noordeinde on September 18, 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands wows in a royal blue gown by Alex Perry and velvet pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Very relatably, Amalia finished the look with shoes pinched from her mom Queen Máxima, as reported by Hello!. She wore Gianvito Rossi's 105 Navy Velvet Pumps in taking a leaf from Kate Middleton's style book.

Amalia wore her blonde hair in an elegant low bun, and accessorized with a diamond choker and drop earrings.

One-Shoulder Gathered Satin-Crepe Gown
Alex Perry One-Shoulder Gathered Satin-Crepe Gown

Gianvito 105 Velvet Pumps
Gianvito 105 Velvet Pumps

Princess Amalia proved her status as one of the best dressed royals in the world just this month, when she attended the official opening of the parliamentary year in a winter green gown by Safiyaa.

The high-necked, floor-length-dress featured a sweet cutout, and the sleeves opened up into two small trains of sorts. And fun fact? Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, once wore the exact same gown, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands arrives by the Glass Coach at the Koninklijke Schouwburg at Prinsjesdag on September 17, 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands. Prinsjesdag is the annual opening of the parliamentary year.

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands attends the opening of the parliamentary year in a green dress by Safiyaa and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On that occasion, Amalia paired her dress with metallic heeled sandals by Stuart Weitzman, and wore her hair down in flowing waves, with a gold headband and matching earrings.

Sarita Cutout Crêpe Gown
Sarita Cutout Crêpe Gown

Sandales Nudistcurve 100
Sandales Nudistcurve 100

Princess Amalia, the Princess of Orange, is first in line to the throne of the Netherlands. Currently, her father Prince Willem-Alexander is in charge.

The princess is studying Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest