Meet the Harvard Student Who Will Become the Future Queen of Belgium

The halls of Harvard University have seen plenty of prominent students, but one particular Harvard woman is poised to make history as the first female monarch of Belgium. Princess Elisabeth—who turned 23 on Friday, Oct. 25—started a two-year master's program in public policy in September, and although she's not particularly well-known in the United States, this is one royal to keep your eye on.

Elisabeth, known as the Duchess of Brabant, was born in 2001 and is the first child of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe, making her the heir to the throne. She's the eldest of four siblings including Prince Gabriel, 21, Prince Emmanuel, 19, and Princess Eléonore, 16.

Interestingly, the Belgian law of succession was changed just 10 years before she was born, per the palace's website, so if the princess had been alive prior to 1991, younger brother Gabriel would have become the heir to the throne.

Elisabeth is just as comfortable in camo as she is in a ballgown, having completed a year at the Royal Military Academy. She took part in hands-on training, learning to fire weapons and navigate challenging obstacle courses alongside her fellow cadets. Prince Gabriel has also joined his sister during the academy's summer camps.

Per the Belgian royal family's website, the sporty princess "enjoys, among other things, skiing, rowing and sailing" and is a fan of "walking and being in touch with nature." She also plays the piano and loves to read, considering books "an important source of discovery and inspiration."

Princess Elisabeth (second from right) is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde (center). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisabeth, dressed in her military uniform, has three siblings (from left) Prince Gabriel, Princess Eléonore and Prince Emmanuel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisabeth is also accomplished in languages, having delivered her first public speech "in Dutch, French and German to commemorate the First World War" at the ripe old age of 12, per the Belgian palace. As the future monarch, she's been carrying out official royal engagements since she was just 9 years old, when she opened a children's hospital named after her.

As for her education, Princess Elisabeth received her bachelor's degree in history and politics from Oxford University in July 2024 before moving on to Harvard. She's also attended the Yale Young Global Scholars Program, so she's no stranger to attending an elite college.

The future queen is also committed to charity. Per the palace, Elisabeth puts a particular focus on supporting "school dropouts, the elderly, people with disabilities and the homeless."

Princess Elisabeth is part of an increasingly female future for European monarchies; along with Belgium, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and Norway currently all have female heirs to the throne. Bring on the queen era.