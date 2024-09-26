Diddy’s 2011 Joke About Inviting Prince William and Prince Harry to His Wild Parties Resurfaces
"Why don't you come hang out with me?"
Sean "Diddy" Combs's shocking past has been making headlines in recent months, especially after he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution on Sept. 16. But a resurfaced clip from a 2011 appearance on the Graham Norton Show reveals that he once wanted "young bucks" Prince William and Prince Harry to come to his infamous parties.
Combs sat down with the British TV personality along with Vince Vaughn and comic Sarah Millican during the episode, with Norton telling the rapper, "I read that you want to get Prince William and Prince Harry to a Diddy party."
Diddy hesitated for a moment, saying, "I dont think...not anymore. I mean, before, you know..." as the audience laughed.
"Don't ruin our royal wedding for us!" Norton joked, referring to William's impending nuptials to Kate Middleton, with Diddy replying, "Trust me they're off the list."
However, he admitted that in the past, he would've loved for them to attend one of his infamous bashes.
"But you know before, when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble theirselves....I was like, 'why dont you come hang out with me?'" Diddy said.
For the record, the princes never attended one of Combs' wild Hollywood parties, but they did meet the Can't Nobody Hold Me Down singer at the after-party for the 2007 Concert for Diana.
"You have met them," Norton noted, showing a picture of William shaking hands with the rapper after the concert and joking, "and look at William doing his cool handshake!"
The event, which was held on what would've been Princess Diana's 46th birthday, featured performances by artists like Kanye West, Rod Stewart, Nelly Furtado and Diddy, who sung his aptly named song, I'll Be Missing You in honor of the late royal.
Partying princes aside, Combs also revealed another royal tidbit during his Graham Norton Show interview, telling the TV host that while he'd never encountered Queen Elizabeth, he'd "like to meet her."
"She doesn't have to hang out with me, but I could just go over for some tea or something and we could kick it," he said.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
