Are Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte Allowed to Keep Gifts From Royal Fans?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were inundated with presents from royal fans on Christmas Day. Following a church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, the royal trio joined their parents to meet with fans who showered them in Christmas gifts. But do the royal kids actually keep the presents they receive from strangers, and what are the rules on receiving gifts as a member of the Royal Family.

Unsurprisingly, Louis, George, and Charlotte seemed elated with their Christmas Day haul, while their mom, Kate Middleton, was presented with a plethora of bouquets. However, the Royal Family must abide by a strict gifts policy, meaning that some items aren't allowed, and others must be returned.

George, Charlotte, and Louis "can accept gifts from individuals not personally known to members of the Royal Family, including the public, if they fulfil" certain criteria, per Hello! magazine.

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte carry armfuls of gifts from royal fans at Sandringham on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

According to the Royal Family's rules, small items—including flowers and items of food, such as candy—are permitted, meaning that George, Charlotte, and Louis likely did take home everything they received on Christmas Day. They are also allowed to accept other items, so long as they don't cost more than $190, which encourages members of the public to not overspend. Authors are also allowed to present copies of their own books to members of the Royal Family, but only if there is nothing inappropriate in the text.

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte stand with their father, Prince William, who also received gifts from royal fans. (Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Prince Louis received a special gift from 6-year-old Rupert Bradley, a young royal fan living with a lower-limb condition called Bilateral Talipes. Jeweler Kay Bradley revealed to Hello! magazine that Rupert gave Louis a "hand-finished silver egg cup and spoon bearing his grandfather, King Charles III’s last Coronation Commemorative Mark" for Christmas. Kay explained, "Rupert has always loved Prince Louis... They were born within a few days of each other, so that's why he feels a connection." She continued, "Louis is likely to be our next Duke of York, so it's important that he has a special connection to our magical city." Hopefully Rupert's gift for Louis cost less than $190 so the little royal is allowed to keep it.