Are Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte Allowed to Keep Gifts From Royal Fans?
The little royals were spoiled with treats on Christmas Day—but the rules regarding gifts are pretty strict.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were inundated with presents from royal fans on Christmas Day. Following a church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, the royal trio joined their parents to meet with fans who showered them in Christmas gifts. But do the royal kids actually keep the presents they receive from strangers, and what are the rules on receiving gifts as a member of the Royal Family.
Unsurprisingly, Louis, George, and Charlotte seemed elated with their Christmas Day haul, while their mom, Kate Middleton, was presented with a plethora of bouquets. However, the Royal Family must abide by a strict gifts policy, meaning that some items aren't allowed, and others must be returned.
George, Charlotte, and Louis "can accept gifts from individuals not personally known to members of the Royal Family, including the public, if they fulfil" certain criteria, per Hello! magazine.
According to the Royal Family's rules, small items—including flowers and items of food, such as candy—are permitted, meaning that George, Charlotte, and Louis likely did take home everything they received on Christmas Day. They are also allowed to accept other items, so long as they don't cost more than $190, which encourages members of the public to not overspend. Authors are also allowed to present copies of their own books to members of the Royal Family, but only if there is nothing inappropriate in the text.
Prince Louis received a special gift from 6-year-old Rupert Bradley, a young royal fan living with a lower-limb condition called Bilateral Talipes. Jeweler Kay Bradley revealed to Hello! magazine that Rupert gave Louis a "hand-finished silver egg cup and spoon bearing his grandfather, King Charles III’s last Coronation Commemorative Mark" for Christmas. Kay explained, "Rupert has always loved Prince Louis... They were born within a few days of each other, so that's why he feels a connection." She continued, "Louis is likely to be our next Duke of York, so it's important that he has a special connection to our magical city." Hopefully Rupert's gift for Louis cost less than $190 so the little royal is allowed to keep it.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
