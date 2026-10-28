Duchess Sophie Puts a 2026 Spin on Princess Diana's Balmoral Honeymoon Outfit

The late royal's former sister-in-law channeled one of her most memorable looks during a trip to Finland.

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A split image of Princess Diana and Prince Charles posing in front of the river on their honeymoon and Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie standing in front of a painting
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly 30 years after her death, Princess Diana’s fashion continues to reign, and while Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have often paid tribute to the mother-in-law they never met, a more surprising member of the Royal Family channeled Diana this week.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are currently visiting Finland for an official royal tour, and on Monday, October 26, the duchess wore a new jacket and skirt set that brought back memories of Diana and and Charles’s honeymoon.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward standing in front of a painting with Helsinki Mayor Daniel Sazonov and his wife Anita Westerholm

Duchess Sophie (far right) and Prince Edward meet the mayor of Helsinki, Finland, Daniel Sazonov (second from left) and his wife, Anita Westerholm, at its City Hall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Princess Diana standing on rocks next to the river at Balmoral

Prince Charles and Princess Diana are pictured on their honeymoon on the Balmoral estate in 1981.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a brown houndstooth jacket and midi skirt by Gabriela Hearst, Sophie looked like she could’ve been plucked right out of the Balmoral estate in 1981. Princess Diana posed for photos alongside the River Dee in Scotland wearing a similar matching set by Bill Pashley, but instead of the ‘80s bomber jacket style, Sophie went for a more fitted silhouette.

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The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a pale blue button-down underneath Gabriela Hearst's $1,990 wool silk style, adding the designer's matching $1,590 skirt. Princess Diana's baggier suit, on the other hand, was designed with extra shoulder room that gave her the freedom to participate in country activities.

Duchess Sophie looking at a painting with Prince Edward and the mayor Helsiniki

Duchess Sophie's jacket and skirt channeled Diana's honeymoon outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward talking to soldiers in the woods

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh meet soldiers at Santahamina Garrison in Helsinki.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana holding hands and walking with Prince Charles at Balmoral

Diana wears a Bill Pashley tweed suit on her honeymoon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than white ballet flats like Diana, the duchess paired her pleated midi skirt with a pair of Jimmy Joe boots, finishing off her outfit with a new clutch bag by Sophie Habsburg.

Sophie went for a different vibe on October 28, trading her countryside chic look for a sporty navy jacket, a winter hat and a pair of wide-legged checked trousers as she chatted with soldiers at Santahamina Garrison in Helsinki.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.