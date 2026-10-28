Duchess Sophie Puts a 2026 Spin on Princess Diana's Balmoral Honeymoon Outfit

Wearing a brown houndstooth jacket and midi skirt by Gabriela Hearst, Sophie looked like she could’ve been plucked right out of the Balmoral estate in 1981. Princess Diana posed for photos alongside the River Dee in Scotland wearing a similar matching set by Bill Pashley, but instead of the ‘80s bomber jacket style, Sophie went for a more fitted silhouette.
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a pale blue button-down underneath Gabriela Hearst's $1,990 wool silk style, adding the designer's matching $1,590 skirt. Princess Diana's baggier suit, on the other hand, was designed with extra shoulder room that gave her the freedom to participate in country activities.
GABRIELA HEARST
Thereza Jacket in Camel Multi Wool Silk Houndstooth
GABRIELA HEARST
Wesley Pleated Skirt in Camel Multi Wool Silk Houndstooth
Rather than white ballet flats like Diana, the duchess paired her pleated midi skirt with a pair of Jimmy Joe boots, finishing off her outfit with a new clutch bag by Sophie Habsburg.
Sophie went for a different vibe on October 28, trading her countryside chic look for a sporty navy jacket, a winter hat and a pair of wide-legged checked trousers as she chatted with soldiers at Santahamina Garrison in Helsinki.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.