Exclusive: Queen Elizabeth Was the “OG Model” for How to Build a Royal Brand, Says Historian

In her new book, royal historian Kate Williams says the monarchy’s greatest female figures built their power through image.

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A split image of Queen Elizabeth at her coronation and the queen wearing a tiara and fur stole
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For centuries, royal women have fought to earn the same respect as men in their courts, a subject historian Kate Williams explores in her new book, Regina: A New History of Women and Power. From Cleopatra to Princess Diana, queens and princesses have strategically used their images to influence public opinion, and when it comes to the modern royals, Williams tells Marie Claire that there’s one undisputed queen of brand-building.

“I think you know the OG model was the late Queen,” the author, broadcaster and professor says. “I mean, she was the most effective deployer of image really imaginable, and I think the most successful queens are the ones who do deploy image.”

In Regina, Williams unpacks how Queen Victoria used tactics like portraits and photography to create an image of “the domestic goddess Queen who was totally happy at home.” But Queen Elizabeth took a different approach to the Royal Family and used television to make her coronation day a “golden fairy tale,” the author says.

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Queen Elizabeth riding in a carriage to her coronation

Queen Elizabeth rides in the Gold State Coach on her coronation day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth on the cover of the Picture Post after her coronation

Queen Elizabeth's image was everywhere from magazines to souvenir plates after her coronation on June 2, 1953.

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“I know we say that Charles and Diana's wedding was presented as a fairy tale, but really the coronation was,” Williams shares. The late Queen was coming to the throne in the early 1950s—a period the Regina author calls “the worst time to be a Queen regnant” due to the post-WWII image of “women back into the home.”

Elizabeth, however, was “a magical princess, and this was a world in which there was still rationing, there was still a lot of poverty,” Williams says. “So the image that is created is is one of pure magic, and pure gold and pure youth and brilliance.”

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was the first to be televised, and even though many homes in Britain didn’t have TVs yet, roughly 7.8 million people watched the ceremony in their own homes, and nearly 12 million tuned in at a pub or at the home of a friend or family member, per the BBC.

Queen Elizabeth wearing the Imperial state crown and carrying an orb and sceptor after her coronation

Queen Elizabeth, wearing the Imperial State crown and carrying the Orb and Sceptre, returns to Buckingham Palace after her coronation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The excitement of the coronation gave a much-needed boost to the country, with Williams noting: “It's just like Princess Margaret said: ‘Oh, after we saw the coronation, it's like a phoenix time. We just thought things would get better and better.’ Whereas Britain was in mass decline.”

Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth continued to use the power of television to present herself—and the monarchy—in a positive light, whether it was pretending to jump out of a helicopter during the 2012 London Olympics or the adorable Paddington sketch she took part in during her Platinum Jubilee.

"Elizabeth was, I mean, a genius," Williams says, adding that the late monarch knew image was "very important" and how "perception is just as important as reality when it comes to monarchy."

Queen Elizabeth wearing a yellow coat and hat opening the Elizabeth line of the Underground

Queen Elizabeth opens the London Underground's Elizabeth line in May 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal historian points out that for male monarchs, it's easier to show different sides of their personality, but "when you're a female monarch, you have to see what society will find acceptable." While Queen Elizabeth I focused on being "basically a version of the Virgin Mary," Queen Elizabeth II "emphasized duty and service."

"She turned judicious silence into a incredible political weapon," Williams said. However, the historian acknowledged the constraints of Queen Elizabeth's period, adding, "But at the same time we might also argue that service and not always saying lots and lots is something that society at the time found acceptable for women."

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.