Katie Holmes Just Co-Signed My Favorite Leather Jacket From Banana Republic's New Designer Collab

We share the same taste in outerwear.

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Katie Holmes wore a leather jacket and striped sweater from Banana Republic&#039;s designer collaboration with Zankov
(Image credit: Getty Images)

On October 27, Katie Holmes and I turned our afternoon outings into major fashion moments—with the same leather jacket from Banana Republic's newest designer collaboration. Two years after she fell for the San Francisco-based brand's timeless tailoring and denim, Holmes sourced Banana Republic x Zankov for the Mateo Bomber Jacket, "a major standout" in the week-old collection.

The 27-piece collection's coolest accessories (triangle scarves, cashmere beanies, and statement socks) sold out before Holmes could snatch her size. So, she went for the leather instead, which Henry Zankov called the "foundation" of the holiday collab. She stacked the multi-color, striped, sold-out Auden Cashmere Sweater beneath the perfectly baggy bomber jacket in Oxblood Red.

For her next perfect-for-fall pick, the actor tapped into the dark denim trend with wide-leg jeans. They were a few shades lighter than her go-to Banana Republic bottoms: the Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jean.

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Katie Holmes wore a leather jacket and striped sweater from Banana Republic&#039;s designer collaboration with Zankov

Katie Holmes was spotted in NYC wearing the Banana Republic x Zankov leather jacket I can't stop styling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To finish the laid-back look, Holmes accessorized with soft, brown leather loafers, cat-eye sunglasses, and the T-Lock Top-Handle Tote from Toteme. If its slouchy center and short strap feel familiar, that's because she wore the same black leather bag with another full Banana Republic outfit in June 2024. Then, Holmes carried it as a clutch and paired it with a gray tank top, pink trousers, and a shirtdress-turned-jacket, courtesy of the brand's catalog.

Katie Holmes wore a leather jacket and striped sweater from Banana Republic&#039;s designer collaboration with Zankov

Holmes was all smiles in her Banana Republic x Zankov sweater and jacket (same).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes's coat rack is covered in leather outerwear options, but Zankov told Marie Claire his eponymous label "doesn't really do leather," adding that the Banana Republic collab "was a really great opportunity for me to try other kinds of materials in other categories." The new artistic director of Diane von Furstenberg wanted the leather to be as wearable as wool, but "color is important" for Zankov: "the more wacky it looks, the better." So, "[the jacket] is a special, very deep burgundy with a kind of raspberry undertone to it."

Not only did the Mateo Jacket join Holmes's regular rotation with ease, but mine, too. My beloved black bomber hasn't seen the sun since Banana Republic debuted the collection. The sweater-friendly sleeves, spacious pockets, and elasticized cuffs check all of my fall/winter boxes—and the unconventional color makes me stand out in a sea of seasonal neutrals. Seriously, I can't leave my apartment without someone asking me where it's from.

Meguire Hennes styles the Banana Republic x Zankov collaboration for Fall 2026

My Mateo Jacket has received so many compliments from strangers.

(Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

I originally wore the jacket with jeans, black cowboy boots, and the collab's Lucien Jacquard Sweater, which features a Fair Isle pattern with similar splashes of oxblood red. It's also easy to elevate: The collection's pièce de résistance third-wheeled a recent date night with my fiancé—and gave my silky slip dress some edge.

Zankov's main goal was to create an assortment of holiday "heirlooms," classic styles and silhouettes that "you want to hold onto," he said. The Mateo Jacket certainly isn't leaving my cold-weather collection anytime soon. I'm sure Holmes feels the same way.

Shop Leather Jackets and Jeans Inspired by Katie Holmes

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.