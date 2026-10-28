Sienna Miller is a faithful Alexa Chung fan, styling the fashion insider's collaborations with AG Jeans as early as 2015, Madewell in 2024, and Barbour in 2025. This winter, the roles are reversed, and Chung is following Miller's lead—at least in the casually cool coat department. Last week, Aligne’s overwhelmingly popular George Coat (which flew off the shelves after it earned Miller’s endorsement last year) joined Chung’s winter wardrobe. And now, the London label’s best-seller is finally back in stock.
The George Coat, with its sharp shoulders and detachable belt, launched in 2024, but its claim to fame came in October 2025 when Miller wore the overcoat, turning the slightly oversized silhouette into the London girl go-to. Back then, she wore the navy blue option with a white tank top, well-loved denim, and high-vamp flats.
Before long, the robe-style wrap sold out—and garnered a waitlist of over 2,000 fans. Everyone wanted the Miller-approved piece—Chung included.
Similar to the patient fashion people on the wool coat's waitlist, Chung didn’t get her hands on it until quite recently: This month, Aligne resurrected the George Coat, with a trendy twist. It’s the same silhouette as the one on Miller’s coat rack, down to the large lapels and calf-sweeping hem, except a removable, faux fur collar joined the mix, making it even more versatile. With the new, boho-chic design detail, the timeless style also tapped into the Penny Lane coat trend.
To finish the off-duty outfit, Chung cinched the George Coat's belt around straight-leg jeans, black leather pumps, and a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag.
ALIGNE
George Faux Fur Collar Wrap Coat
After months of waiting, Aligne's George Coat (in black, navy blue, and gray) is ready for a cool-girl comeback. So, whether or not you joined the label's waitlist, treat yourself to Chung's exact coat and start getting dressed like a Londoner.
Warning: If it's anything like last year's launch, there's no time to waste. Scoring stamps of approval from Miller and Chung pretty much promised the hot ticket item will sell out—again.
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Shop the Aligne George Coat Before It Sells Out Again
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.