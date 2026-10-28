How Queen Camilla Paid Homage to Queen Elizabeth With One of Her Most Famous Tiaras

A piece only fit for a queen.

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Queen Camilla attends the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle on October 20, 2026.
Queen Camilla attends the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said in October 2026.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla shined from across the room at a state banquet in honor of the Sultan of Oman last week, and it was all thanks to Queen Elizabeth. When she decided to dig into the royal archives, The Queen made sure to commemorate the late monarch with one of the most famous pieces in her royal collection.

Arriving at Windsor Castle alongside King Charles and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said on October 20, Camilla was dressed in an a bright indigo gown. While the piece sparkled with crystals decorating the hemline, all eyes were on the Girls of Britain and Ireland Tiara resting on her head.

The diamond piece, which was created by crown jeweler Garrard & Co in 1893, acted as an homage to Queen Elizabeth. The accessory is remembered as one of the most famous items in the late monarch’s collection due to its modular design with the main scrolled frame able to be removed and converted into a diamond necklace.

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King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman in October 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth wears the Girls of Britain and Ireland Tiara.

Queen Elizabeth wears the Girls of Britain and Ireland Tiara.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle on October 20, 2026.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Windsor Castle for the state banquet honoring the Sultan of Oman in October 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth was gifted the tiara from her grandmother, Queen Mary, at her wedding to Prince Phillip in November 1947.

While the tribute was commendable, it was just one of several royal heirlooms Queen Camilla wore to accessorize her banquet look.

Just below the tiara, Queen Camilla wore amethyst earrings that belonged to Queen Victoria's mother, the Duchess of Kent. She also accessorized with two art deco Cartier bracelets that hailed from the Queen Mother’s collection. The bracelets were later passed down to Queen Elizabeth II, who wore the pieces on several occasions including the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in 2019. Since the late monarch’s passing in September 2022, Camilla has followed in her footsteps, making the royal jewels a regular fixture in her wardrobe.

Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera
Contributor

Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.

In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared inWWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.

When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.