How Queen Camilla Paid Homage to Queen Elizabeth With One of Her Most Famous Tiaras

Arriving at Windsor Castle alongside King Charles and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said on October 20, Camilla was dressed in an a bright indigo gown. While the piece sparkled with crystals decorating the hemline, all eyes were on the Girls of Britain and Ireland Tiara resting on her head.
The diamond piece, which was created by crown jeweler Garrard & Co in 1893, acted as an homage to Queen Elizabeth. The accessory is remembered as one of the most famous items in the late monarch’s collection due to its modular design with the main scrolled frame able to be removed and converted into a diamond necklace.
Queen Elizabeth was gifted the tiara from her grandmother, Queen Mary, at her wedding to Prince Phillip in November 1947.
While the tribute was commendable, it was just one of several royal heirlooms Queen Camilla wore to accessorize her banquet look.
Just below the tiara, Queen Camilla wore amethyst earrings that belonged to Queen Victoria's mother, the Duchess of Kent. She also accessorized with two art deco Cartier bracelets that hailed from the Queen Mother’s collection. The bracelets were later passed down to Queen Elizabeth II, who wore the pieces on several occasions including the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in 2019. Since the late monarch’s passing in September 2022, Camilla has followed in her footsteps, making the royal jewels a regular fixture in her wardrobe.
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