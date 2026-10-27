Zara Tindall Has Perfected the “Royal Balancing Act,” According to Royal Editor

On his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Prince William revealed just how close he is with his cousin, Zara Tindall. When asked if he ever considered any other careers, the prince revealed he once dreamt of becoming a DJ—and even had his name picked out, DJ Xara, pronounced “Zara.” In a show of friendship and solidarity, naming your would-be professional act after your cousin must be a sign of closeness and affection.
Luckily, Prince William became the Prince of Wales and stayed close to his cousin, who did not become a working royal. Now, Zara Tindall and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, are proving they can tow the line between royal and non-royal.
Woman & Home's Royal Editor Emily Andrews praises Zara for perfecting the "royal balancing act.” Princess Anne’s daughter has carved a name for herself in the equestrian world, while also occasionally representing the monarchy in an unofficial role. Andrews praised Zara and Mike for possessing the "glamour, modernity and, crucially, loyalty to their royal relations,” which reflects well on them and gives the couples “a positive glow back."
Zara Tindall is an Olympian, brand ambassador, and key figure in the equestrian world, while Mike Tindall hosts a popular podcast. Both have built careers far away from the Royal Family, while maintaining enough ties to be respected. Emily Andrews praised the couple for being able to "honour the monarchy, and maintain close bonds with the likes of William and Kate, all while raising thousands for charity." Zara and Mike are "paying their own way" through commercial pursuits without stepping on any toes or breaking any royal etiquette rules.
Zara and Mike Tindall have become regular faces at major royal events, including the Prince and Princess of Wales’s annual garden party. Many wonder if they will step into more formal royal roles once Prince William and Princess Kate are King and Queen, but for now they are enjoying the balance of living their lives privately with a glimmer of royal sparkle.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.