Dakota Johnson Offers a Tasteful Take on the Naked Dress Trend at the 2026 VMAs

Though most stars skipped the perfunctory red carpet photo call, the MTV Video Music Awards stage was positively overrun with A-list talent. Celebs like Sabrina Carpenter, Kacey Musgraves, and more chose to forgo the usual dog-and-pony show, instead making their grand entrances live, in front of a nationwide audience.
One such celebrity was Dakota Johnson, who's currently doing the rounds for her new film Verity, before it hits theaters later this week. The actor had the honor of the evening, presenting Taylor Swift with her 31st Moonman. Johnson introduced the inaugural Artist Director Honors award, officially making Swift the most-awarded artist in VMAs history.
For the special occasion, Johnson, who also stars in Swift's "Patient Zero" video, chose a fashion trend that's almost as integral to the VMAs as the awards themselves. She presented a demure spin on the classic naked dress, in a Calvin Klein column gown which nearly matched her skin. The number was custom-designed for Johnson—as is evident in its precise tailoring and floor-grazing hem. It featured beige sequins and a full-coverage lining, offering a decidedly PG take on naked dressing.
Johnson embraced the gown's simplistic, yet impactful, nature with a Messika collar necklace that could be similarly categorized. The pavé piece was covered entirely in minute diamonds, save for a lone emerald-cut stone, which hung from its dazzling base.
The look will remain as proof that some of the most powerful looks are quiet in nature.
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Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle,Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.