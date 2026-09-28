Over-the-Knee Boots Made a Fall Comeback on the 2026 VMAs Red Carpet

Tonight's baby blue carpet was punctured by several pairs of stilettos—but not the kind you'd expect. In addition to the usual pumps and strappy sandals, several celebs chose to style their VMAs look with a pair of over-the-knee statement heels. Somehow, each star was able to translate the trend in a completely different way—one that fell perfectly in line with their own personal aesthetic and award ceremony look.
Paris Hilton returned yet again to her trademark chainmail dress look, a signature she coined back in 2002. She embraced the theatrics, styling the cut-out mini with a matching choker, sheer gloves, and cut-out boots—all embellished to the nth degree.
Bebe Rexha pulled from the same playbook, accessorizing a lace bustier dress with a pair of coordinating thigh-high boots. The pointed-toe shoes played into another prevalent trend of the evening, with their dramatic lace-front detail (Ciara Miller wore similar pants elsewhere on the red carpet).
Madisin Rian chose a cow-spotted iteration for her red carpet appearance. Her dress, gloves, choker, hat, and boots all looked to be cut from the same cloth.
Reader, take note: All signs point to a pop diva fall.
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Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle,Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.