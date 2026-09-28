Over-the-Knee Boots Made a Fall Comeback on the 2026 VMAs Red Carpet

All signs point to a Pop Diva fall.

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Paris Hilton at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though fashion people swear that trends begin and end on the runways, tonight's MTV Video Music Awards red carpet proved that's not always the case. While some of the evening's A-list attendees notably took cues from Fashion Month—specifically, Miuccia Prada's bra-heavy Milan runway—others chose to resurrect a trend no one saw coming.

Tonight's baby blue carpet was punctured by several pairs of stilettos—but not the kind you'd expect. In addition to the usual pumps and strappy sandals, several celebs chose to style their VMAs look with a pair of over-the-knee statement heels. Somehow, each star was able to translate the trend in a completely different way—one that fell perfectly in line with their own personal aesthetic and award ceremony look.

Paris Hilton returned yet again to her trademark chainmail dress look, a signature she coined back in 2002. She embraced the theatrics, styling the cut-out mini with a matching choker, sheer gloves, and cut-out boots—all embellished to the nth degree.

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Paris Hilton at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Paris Hilton styled her chainmail dress with matching over-the-knee boots for the 2026 MTV VMAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bebe Rexha pulled from the same playbook, accessorizing a lace bustier dress with a pair of coordinating thigh-high boots. The pointed-toe shoes played into another prevalent trend of the evening, with their dramatic lace-front detail (Ciara Miller wore similar pants elsewhere on the red carpet).

Bebe Rexha at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Bebe Rexha chose a lace pair to match her high-low dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madisin Rian chose a cow-spotted iteration for her red carpet appearance. Her dress, gloves, choker, hat, and boots all looked to be cut from the same cloth.

Madisin Rian at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Madisin Rian chose a cow print iteration.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reader, take note: All signs point to a pop diva fall.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributing Fashion Writer

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.