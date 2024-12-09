Fans Demand to Know the Identity of Dashing "Clark Kent" Royal Seated Behind Princess Kate at Her Carol Concert

Royal watchers couldn't get enough of the sweet photos from Princess Kate's annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, Dec. 6. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made a rare public outing with their parents for the festive event, along with plenty of other members of the Royal Family (and the Middletons, too). But it was one guest in particular who got people talking—and we're doing some investigation on this top-secret hot royal.

Even I had to do a double-take when I noticed the guest sitting behind Prince Louis and next to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall (who was wearing a delightful purple velvet outfit, for the record). Dressed in a dark coat with a colorful scarf and glasses, he definitely gave off Clark Kent vibes—and a number of social media users wanted to know who this mystery man was, too.

"Who is this handsome man sitting behind the Wales family 😍😍" one X user posted, adding "He is tall and delicious looking." Numerous commenters agreed, like one who wrote "I don’t know … but Ding Dong 😍."

The "Clark Kent" carol guest was seated directly behind Prince Louis. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Clark Kent!" another fan wrote, with many jumping in to say they thought the guest gave off the same vibes. Others wondered if he was a new royal protection officer or equerry, but the answer is that he's actually married to a member of the royal family.

The mystery carol attendee is George Gilman, who is married to the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester's daughter, Lady Rose Windsor. For those who need a Royal Family tree, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and a grandchild of George V and Queen Mary, who were Elizabeth's grandparents.

Gilman actually attended last year's Together at Christmas concert, too, sitting in the row behind the Wales family. While Lady Rose, 44, missed out on this year's service, "Clark Kent" attended with their 14-year-old daughter, Lyla.

Gilman—seen at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding—is married to the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester's daughter, Lady Rose Gilman. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gilmans—who are also parents to a 12-year-old son, Rufus—have attended major royal events through the years, such as Queen Elizabeth's funeral and King Charles's coronation, but they generally keep a low profile, which explains why many royal watchers had no idea who he was.

George doesn't hold a royal title and works in real estate, serving as director of asset management at Resolution Property. The couple got married at The Queen's Chapel in St James's Palace in 2008, three years before Kate Middleton, who attended the wedding solo, would go on to marry Prince William.

It seems he's now a regular at the Together at Christmas concert—and I have a feeling royal fans don't mind this development at all.