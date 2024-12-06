Zara Tindall Puts a Purple Velvet Spin on Holiday Suiting

Zara Tindall may no longer be the "secret weapon" of the royal family. Because she just wore the most gorgeous purple suit to Princess Kate's 2024 "Together at Christmas" carol service event, and it's such a stand-out number, there's no way hundreds of women aren't going to try and replicate it this holiday season.

And you maybe can! (Keep reading for more.)

The daughter of Princess Anne showed up sans kids and husband—but alongside her cousin Princess Beatrice—in the most delightfully hued, cozy-looking velvet number we've seen in a minute. To be honest, it's the only thing I want to put on my body at this moment in time, and the fact that I cannot feels like a personal attack (or maybe I just need to eat some lunch).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dreamy aubergine hue of the double-breasted jacket and wide-legged trousers were the perfect complement to Beatrice's similarly-hued maternity coat. Tindall completed the look with a shiny gold clutch and leather heels an almost identical shade of purple to her suit, making for a dreamy and put-together ensemble.

Now, we're not saying anyone should smoke cigars on the regular (smoking? Kinda bad for your health!), but doesn't this suit sorta make you want to hold a lit one—with a snifter of Brandy in your other hand—while a jazzy rendition of "Silent Night" plays on a piano nearby?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The long lines and sheen texture of the velvet make for a fabulously sleek and smart fashion statement—perfect for an equestrian athlete like Tindall who has shown off some serious sartorial prowess in the past.

Stepping out in a sumptuous velvet suit is a power move that every woman should be allowed to partake in at least once. Especially during the holiday season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, we have yet to confirm who made Zara Tindall's suit, but, we feel pretty confident that the Veronica Beard pieces below may scratch the same itch—if they aren't exactly what Tindall wore to the event (we'll update you when we know). They are, at least, from the same brand Meghan Markle wore earlier this year.

And, in true Christmas miracle style, both the jacket and pants are available at Nordstrom right now. So what are you doing? You deserve the splurge!!